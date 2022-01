MONTGOMERY, Ala.— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $3.8 million to support organizations that assist victims of crime across Alabama. The grants will enable the nonprofit agencies to provide a variety of services to those who have been victims of sexual assault, elder abuse, sex trafficking, domestic violence and other crime. “Those who have unfortunately been victimized need professional help as they escape abusive situations and begin navigating the criminal justice system,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to support these organizations as they work to help victims find the assistance they need on their road to recovery.” The Alabama Department of...

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO