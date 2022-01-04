ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady reveals how much he’s worried about Antonio Brown after shocking meltdown

By Jenna Lemoncelli
NYPost
 2 days ago

Tom Brady continues to support Antonio Brown after his on-field outburst during the Buccaneers’ 28-24 win against the Jets on Sunday.

On a new episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, released on Monday night, Brady told co-host Jim Gray that he plans to continue being a good friend and support system for Brown.

“I’ve known Antonio for a couple years now, you know, pretty closely. We’ve obviously been teammates and I would just say I love him, I care about him, and I have a lot of compassion,” Brady said. “I have a lot of empathy for the things that are happening in his life. So it’s a lot of challenges we all face from time to time.

“I think the best thing is to have a support system, even outside of football, because again, yeah, we are football players, we’re athletes, we give everything we can on the field, but we also have off-field lives too. And I’m gonna continue to do everything I can to try to be a great friend and supportive to Antonio and the things he’s going through.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xD6DK_0dcN7Jeg00
Antonio Brown runs out of MetLife Stadium on Jan. 2, 2022.

Brady hinted at the mental health issues Brown may be dealing with, as he referenced Calvin Ridley and Simone Biles. Ridley left the Falcons mid-season to deal with mental health issues, while Biles pulled out of the Olympics for similar reasons.

Brady echoed comments he made after Sunday’s win, in which he expressed his support for Brown and said he hopes the Pro Bowl receiver gets the help he needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FilMt_0dcN7Jeg00
Antonio Brown and Tom Brady during the 2021 NFL playoffs.

Brown immediately went viral on Sunday after he ripped off his shoulder pads on the sideline at MetLife Stadium. He then took off his gloves and T-shirt and threw them into the crowd as he ran through the end zone, to the locker room with his arms in the air.

“Yeah, I didn’t understand kind of what was happening until after the game,” Brady said. “I didn’t understand what transpired and I saw after the game Mike [Evans] was trying to talk to Antonio and so was OJ [Howard]. And I know Bruce [Arians] was also. Again, it was just a very difficult situation for everybody involved.”

When Gray emphasized Brown’s “incredible talent” on the field, Brady agreed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7Oar_0dcN7Jeg00
Antonio Brown at the Nets game on Jan. 3, 2022.

“And Antonio is a great player and extremely talented player,” he said, before reiterating his support for Brown. “And we all want the best for him. We really do. I think there’s a very supportive group of teammates and coaches, and it’s just a very difficult situation for everybody. I don’t think there’s a great way to sum anything up other than to say that he has a lot of supportive teammates. And I’m certainly one of them. I love him and I’m always here for him.”

Brown’s football future remains a mystery after his breakup with the Bucs. Tampa head coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game that Brown “is no longer a Buc.”

Brown did not fly back to Tampa Bay with the team after his outburst Sunday at MetLife Stadium. He finished the game with three catches for 26 yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zk3BJ_0dcN7Jeg00
Antonio Brown and Tom Brady on Aug. 14, 2021, during a Bucs preseason game.

On Monday, Brown was seen sitting courtside at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the Nets suffered a loss to the Grizzlies. He enjoyed a night out with rapper Fabolous after the game — and shared a video sitting next to the entertainer, who pointed at Brown and said, “Don’t disrespect that work ethic right here, man.”

Brown has yet to directly address the situation, although he’s been active on social media.

Brady and the Buccaneers, meanwhile, will finish the regular season when they host the Panthers on Sunday.

NYPost

