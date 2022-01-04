ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge orders charges dropped against Jeffrey Epstein’s prison guards

By Emily Crane
 2 days ago
Tova Noel, one of two guards supposed to be watching Epstein at the time of his death, is now facing administrative proceedings with the Bureau of Prisons, according to her lawyer. AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

A Manhattan judge has ordered charges dropped against the two prison guards who admitted to falsifying records after Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in jail more than two years ago.

The guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, copped prosecution deals in May that required them to admit their guilt, with the understanding that the charges against them would be dismissed if they followed the rules of their agreement for six months.

The pair also had to carry out 100 hours of community service as part of the deal.

Manhattan federal Judge Analisa Torres ordered the dismissal of the charges against them Monday after prosecutors last week requested the raps be dropped.

Epstein was awaiting a sex-trafficking trial when he killed himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan in August 2019.

Noel and Thomas, federal Bureau of Prisons guards, were working overtime shifts and sitting just 5 yards from Epstein’s cell at the time, prosecutors said.

Michael Thomas, along with Noel, had agreed to a six-month deferred prosecution deal reached in May last year.

Instead of checking Epstein’s cell every 30 minutes as required, prosecutors said, the two guards shopped online, took breaks and napped.

They both admitted to falsifying records to say they had made the required rounds to check on inmates the night of Epstein’s suicide.

Lawyers for Noel and Thomas blamed their sleepiness on staff shortages that resulted in them working excessive overtime.

Noel’s lawyer, Jason Foy, said his client had provided the government with insight into the “toxic culture, subpar training, staffing shortages, and dysfunctional management of the now closed” federal prison.

Epstein was awaiting a sex-trafficking trial when he killed himself in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019.

“The shortcomings and mistakes made by Ms. Noel were a result of inexperience, lack of proper and sufficient training, and being put in a position to fail by the leadership of MCC and the Bureau of Prisons,” the lawyer said.

Noel is facing administrative proceedings with the Bureau of Prisons, according to her lawyer.

Thomas’ lawyer did not immediately comment on the dismissal of charges.

Noel’s attorney Jason Foy said his client had provided the government with insight into the “toxic culture” at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

It comes after Epstein’s longtime partner in crime Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted last month of recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein for years.

With Post wires

