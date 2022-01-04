ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Jim Corsi, former Red Sox pitcher, dead at 60

By Ethan Sears
 2 days ago

Former Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi died early Tuesday at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer.

“Former Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi passed away from cancer peacefully overnight with his family by his side. Way to finish strong Jim. Rest in peace my friend. We love you,” WBZ TV reporter Steve Burton tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Jim Corsi passed away of cancer at age 60.

Corsi’s passing came soon after he gave an emotional interview with the station in which he discussed his terminal cancer diagnosis.

“I’m at peace,” he told WBZ. “I know if I die, I’m going to a better place. That’s the No. 1 thing. I feel sorry for everybody that I’ll leave behind.”

Corsi, who was drafted by the Yankees, played for five different organizations, spending the most time with the A’s and Red Sox, before ending his career in 1999. He had a career 3.25 ERA and a 22-24 record as a relief pitcher.

Corsi was diagnosed with Stage IV liver cancer and terminal colon cancer. The segment touched on his daughter’s October 2020 wedding, in which Corsi walked her down the aisle.

“It was the most important thing he could’ve done,” his daughter Julianne said. “It was just so meaningful and special. It was amazing.”

Jim Corsi pitching for the Red Sox in 1999.

A speech Corsi gave at the wedding was shown during the segment.

“I want more time,” Corsi said during the speech. “We all want more time. It’s important to us.”

