STATE: Applications open for NCDOT bicycle helmet initiative

“Recycling Initiative Grant Applications” are now available through the Quad-Lakes Solid Waste Management District (QLSWMD). These grants are to assist with start-up and/or enhancement of recycling activities and/or education. Local governments, businesses, industries, schools, and/or individuals, within the QLSWMD six-county area, are invited to submit an application for these funds. The counties included in the QLSWMD area are Bates, Benton, Cedar, Henry, Hickory, and St. Clair. Approximately $58,000.00 is available for the FY 2022 grant cycle. Applications may be obtained online at www.kaysinger.com, under “Projects and Programs – Quad-Lakes Solid Waste Management District”. For more information, contact Shannon Stewart at sstewart@kaysinger.com or (417) 298-6070. One original and three copies must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on February 11th 2022 by the KBRPC office.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO