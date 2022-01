“City Connection” was destined to slip through the cracks of memory from the moment of its creation. In perhaps the single most ‘80s premise of all time, the player controls a legally-distinct “Bulma” lookalike named Clarice who travels around the world in her 1985 Honda City hatchback trying to “drive all the highway”, including the pieces of highway magically suspended in the air. The world’s various police forces, however, perhaps being aware of some horrific criminal history on Clarice’s part to which the world at large is not privy, are having none of this, and have teamed up with a worldwide conspiracy organization of half-corporeal suicidal cats to stop her. And for some inexplicable reason, spikes come out of the ground and getting three balloons teleports the car to a completely different country.

