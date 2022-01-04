ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Average age of onset for schizophrenia: What to know

Medical News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that causes psychosis, which is a disconnection from reality. Symptoms usually appear in a person’s 20s, though the average age of onset varies greatly from study to study. found an average schizophrenia age of onset to be between 13.78 and 29.28...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Comments / 14

Ash
21h ago

Schizophrenia is a terrible illness, one that'll take away everything you love in the blink of an eye. My fiancee has it, and the few times she's run out of her medications, she's hearing things, seeing dangers, it's terrifying for her! She can hardly hear my voice when she's not medicated. 😔 Unfortunately there's no cure yet, but new treatments are being discovered every year, so I still have hope... 💚

Reply(1)
2
