Average age of onset for schizophrenia: What to know

The juxtaposition of 2 recent research reports should give us pause for concern. In September, the National Institute on Drug Abuse reported that cannabis use among college students reached 44% in 2020, a significant increase from 38% in 2015 and at its highest level since the 1980s.1 The cannabis currently available is more potent than that used in the past. This follows a July report from researchers in Denmark who claim that the increasing use of cannabis is a likely cause of increasing incidence of schizophrenia noted in that country over the past 2 decades.2 An increasing incidence of schizophrenia, or psychosis in general, has also been reported in England, Switzerland, and Canada, especially among young people.3-5 Since 19 US states have already legalized the recreational use of cannabis and other states are considering doing so, a possible relationship between cannabis use and increasing schizophrenia is potentially very important and needs to be confirmed.

