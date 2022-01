We’ve reached the final week of the 2021 regular season. For the first time, it’s Week 18. When does the action kick off? Is there a Thursday Night Football game tonight?. Week 18 will not include a Thursday Night Football game tonight, unfortunately. Week 16’s matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans was the last of the season. However, fans will see two games one day earlier than expected. The NFL scheduled two games on Saturday in Week 18 — the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos and the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO