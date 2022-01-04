ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Morbius’ Delayed Yet Again

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Poor, cursed Michael Morbius. Not only is he a bloodsucking vampire, he cannot get his movie into theaters. Morbius, one of the most delayed movies of the pandemic era, has been delayed yet again. Originally intended for July 2020, the film — which stars Jared Leto as Marvel Comics’ living vampire...

b105country.com

/Film

Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings Past Black Panther At The Box Office

The box office rang in the new year with a major blockbuster crossing a gigantic milestone. In its third weekend in theaters, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" once again bested the competition rather easily, and made it one of the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe movies of all time, thus, making it one of the biggest movies of any kind to ever be released. As for everything else? It was more bad than good and virtually every other studio entered 2022 with much to consider. Let's dig in.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

No Way Home Actress Talks That Fun Spider-Man Easter Egg Even She Didn’t See Coming

Spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home lie ahead. Spider-Man: No Way Home was more than just an amazing and emotional capper to Marvel Studios and Sony’s Homecoming trilogy – it was also a love letter to the iconic character’s history. As a result, it was chock full of jaw-dropping scenes and sweet easter eggs that superhero savvy viewers may have caught. One of the best nods actually paid tribute to Spidey co-creator Stan Lee. But another came early in the film and was delivered by Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant. And as it so happens, Rice actually didn’t see the fun reference coming.
MOVIES
Variety

Michael Keaton to Play Batman in ‘Batgirl’ Starring Leslie Grace

Michael Keaton is dusting off his signature cape and cowl for “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. The actor is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman, the character he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 film. He will star alongside Leslie Grace, who’s playing the lead role. Though plot details have been kept under wrap, the film centers on the heroine whose real identity is Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon. Warner Bros. declined to comment on Keaton’s casting. As previously announced, J.K. Simmons is returning to portray Jim Gordon after first playing the character in...
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

Morbius Release Date Delay Strikes Again, Sinks Fangs into April 2022

Sony Pictures and Marvel’s Jared Leto-starring vampire movie, Morbius, has suffered a delay yet again, pushing its release date to April 1, 2022. It was previously set to arrive only a few weeks from now on January 28. The decision to push the anti-hero flick almost certainly comes after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the holiday season.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Morbius’ Loses January Date, Will Try Again In April

Who expected an April Fool’s prank from a living vampire?. For the seventh (and hopefully final) time, Sony Pictures has bumped back the much-anticipated release date of Marvel’s horror flick Morbius. The film, which was slated to hit theaters Jan. 28, will now premiere April 1 in IMAX and premium large formats, according to a report on Deadline.
SCIENCE
Collider

'Morbius' Release Date Delayed by Three Months

With the Omicron variant making the rounds and COVID cases on the rise, the impact has already been felt on the movie release schedule for 2022. With films like Michael Bay's Ambulance and Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre getting pushed back, it was only a matter of time before Morbius was also delayed. Sony Pictures has confirmed today that the release date for the Jared Leto vampire film has been pushed back from January 28, 2022 to April 1, 2022.
MOVIES
New Times

Spider-Man: No Way Home makes second chances cool again

Editor's note: Calendar Editor Caleb Wiseblood and Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal are filling in while the Starkeys are on vacation. With Spider-Man's secret identity now revealed to the world, the teenage web-slinger is no longer able to separate his regular day-to-day life as high school student Peter Parker from his role as a superhero. (148 min.)
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2022

The year is just about over, so we can now devote our full attention to what’s ahead on the cinematic front in 2022. This will be an especially big year when it comes to Marvel and DC’s live action movies; the MCU has Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lined up, while DC is expanding its shared cinematic universe with Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as well as delivering The Batman, which is set in another reality.
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man Could Appear In Morbius

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Andrew Garfield‘s Spider-Man could swing into Morbius. After the billion-plus success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, all eyes are on Andrew Garfield. The actor is a hot property. Andrew Garfield spent months denying he’s in Spider-Man: No Way Home....
MOVIES
Michigan Daily

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is the MCU’s most daring movie yet

Before watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” I was extremely worried it would be bloated and not make sense. I am a big fan of everything Spider-Man, and I was afraid the movie would try to ride off of its MCU status instead of being good on its own. I was happy to discover that it did not do this, instead actually taking some major risks with its characters that ultimately pay off in a very emotional movie.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘All 3 Morbius fans are upset’: Marvel fans joke after Jared Leto’s vampire film is delayed again

Jared Leto’s Morbius film has been delayed yet again – but fans don’t seem too bothered. The forthcoming Marvel film has been delayed for the fifth time as the US is facing record-high infections, fuelled by the Omicron variant. Morbius, which was due to be released on 28 January, will now open in theatres on 1 April.The comic book adaptation sees Leto star as Dr Michael Morbius, a scientist who turns himself into a vampire in an attempt to cure himself from a rare blood disease.Morbius was originally slated for July 2020 but has been postponed several times due...
MOVIES
AFP

'Spider-Man' continues lifting an anemic N.America box office

After rescuing Hollywood from otherwise paltry year-end numbers, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" continued to soar this weekend, leading the North American box office with an estimated take of $33 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. Sony's superhero sequel has now accumulated worldwide ticket sales of $1.42 billion in four weeks out, helping brighten a mostly pallid picture for the Covid-slammed industry. Its domestic gross of $669 million places it sixth all-time, surpassing "Titanic" and "Jurassic World." The domestic box office in November and December was down 32 percent from the 2019 period, said David Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. He described the industry's overall picture as "mostly wreckage" -- except for "Spider-Man," whose earnings accounted for 46 percent of the total. With Covid-19 surging, older moviegoers and families remain hesitant to return to theaters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Andrew Garfield Says He Is ‘Definitely’ Open to Playing Spider-Man Again

The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. For the better part of two years, Andrew Garfield told anyone who asked that he was not going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He told a podcast he hadn’t gotten a call about the film. He said he was “not involved” to major trade publications. He claimed on The Tonight Show that a leaked picture of him on set in his Spider-Man costume was Photoshopped.
MOVIES
heroichollywood.com

Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ Faces Another Delay

Jared Leto’s solo Morbius film has been pushed back from January to April 2022. Morbius has been delayed several times throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and while it looked like the Jared Leto-led film would finally arrive in theaters on January 28th after the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, that is no longer the case.
MOVIES
