Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Morbius’ Delayed Yet Again

After rescuing Hollywood from otherwise paltry year-end numbers, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" continued to soar this weekend, leading the North American box office with an estimated take of $33 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.
Sony's superhero sequel has now accumulated worldwide ticket sales of $1.42 billion in four weeks out, helping brighten a mostly pallid picture for the Covid-slammed industry. Its domestic gross of $669 million places it sixth all-time, surpassing "Titanic" and "Jurassic World."
The domestic box office in November and December was down 32 percent from the 2019 period, said David Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. He described the industry's overall picture as "mostly wreckage" -- except for "Spider-Man," whose earnings accounted for 46 percent of the total.
With Covid-19 surging, older moviegoers and families remain hesitant to return to theaters.
