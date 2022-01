On Wednesday the following NY Jets missed practice: Braxton Berrios, Michael Carter, Chuma Edoga, Sheldon Rankins and Greg Van Roten. (Braxton) Berrios will not practice today, still day-to-day. Michael Carter is progressing well in the concussion protocol, expecting him back. (Sheldon) Rankins won’t practice today, that’s part of his normal regimen. GVR (Greg Van Roten) is a non-COVID illness today, so you’ll see him on the injury report. And then Jamison (Crowder) is back, Ashtyn (Davis) is back, Chuma (Edoga) is practicing today and then Elijah Moore will be off to the side getting some more work in, so we’re moving in that direction, so hopefully he takes another step today.

