Aurora Cannabis completes ~C$10M medical cannabis shipment to Israel

Louisiana’s nine legal medical cannabis pharmacies saw long lines and bustling business in the first days that smokable marijuana flowers were legally available. John Davis is CEO of Good Day Farm, who grows & produces medical cannabis products for the LSU AG Center. He says he’s been told of some of Monday & Tuesday’s long lines and wait times to get the herbs, “I think all those patients … according to reports, they received the products they had waited in line for. But, I didn’t hear of any problems with that, other than people had lines and they had to wait for their appointments.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO