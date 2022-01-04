ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NY

Aurora Cannabis completes ~C$10M medical cannabis shipment to Israel

By Ravikash
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) said it made a ~C$10M medical shipment to Israel. The company...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Atara extends partnership with Be The Match BioTherapies for donor cells

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA +2.9%) announced a multi-year extension for its collaboration with Be The Match BioTherapies to source healthy donor cells for the off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy platform of the company. From 2016, Be The Match was a strategic supplier for Atara (NASDAQ:ATRA) delivering cellular starting material, peripheral blood mononuclear cells...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seekingalpha.com

CannaPharmaRx completes 20-year operating lease for Alberta cannabis facility

CannaPharmaRx (OTCPK:CPMD) completes a 20-year operating lease for a cannabis production facility in Cremona, Alberta. CPMD may sell products from the plant in Europe and Israel, as well as take the raw product from other facilities and trim, dry and package to sell in the same markets. The firm anticipates...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

CNS Pharmaceuticals to raise $11.5M in stock offering

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) trades 19.6% down premarket after it entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for issuing 12.1M shares in a private placement and its warrants at purchase price of $0.95/share and associated warrant, for expected gross proceeds of ~$11.5M. The warrants will have an...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aurora, NY
studyfinds.org

Medical cannabis oil shows promise as an effective treatment for autism

TEL AVIV, Israel — Medical cannabis oil could become a new treatment for patients with autism, according to a new study. Researchers at Tel Aviv University say it successfully improved behavioral and biochemical symptoms among animals with the condition. Autism is a neurodevelopmental disease which generally leads to social...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Finch Therapeutics gets 2 US patents for FIN-211 to treat autism spectrum disorder

Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued two new patents covering the company’s FIN-211 microbiome product candidate being developed for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and significant gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms. The first patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,202,808) covers key technologies involved in addressing ASD...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aurora Cannabis#Medical Marijuana#Israel#Shipment#Acb
Seeking Alpha

Valneva confirms clinical trial, regulatory submission timelines for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) confirms the previous timelines of its clinical trials and regulatory submissions for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. As announced in December 2021, the Company commenced rolling submissions for initial approval of VLA2001 with the EMA, the U.K. MHRA and the Bahraini NHRA, and is continuing to work closely with those authorities to complete their review process following its positive Phase 3 trial results.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
listenupyall.com

Smokable medical cannabis now available. Consumers clamor for the herb.

Louisiana’s nine legal medical cannabis pharmacies saw long lines and bustling business in the first days that smokable marijuana flowers were legally available. John Davis is CEO of Good Day Farm, who grows & produces medical cannabis products for the LSU AG Center. He says he’s been told of some of Monday & Tuesday’s long lines and wait times to get the herbs, “I think all those patients … according to reports, they received the products they had waited in line for. But, I didn’t hear of any problems with that, other than people had lines and they had to wait for their appointments.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
pulse2.com

Aurora Cannabis Stock (ACB): Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) increased 0.35% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) – the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide – increased 0.35% in the most recent trading session. Investors responded positively to Aurora Cannabis announcing the delivery of a cannabis shipment worth approximately C$10 million – the company’s largest-ever shipment to Israel, and what is believed to be the largest export of medical Cannabis into the Israeli market. Delivered in December, this shipment will be recognized as revenue in Aurora’s FY22 Q2 period.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
smarteranalyst.com

Green Thumb Acquires Minnesota-based Medical Cannabis Company

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Illinois-based cannabis products maker Green Thumb Industries, Inc. (GTBIF) has entered Minnesota through the acquisition of medical cannabis formulations company LeafLine Industries, which has the license to grow, process and sell cannabis to patients. LeafLine is one of the only two cultivators that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Novavax down after report casts doubt on its ability to meet 2022 COVID vaccine targets

Two senior Biden administration officials believe that Novavax (NVAX -1.4%) may have issues meeting production goals in providing COVID-19 vaccine doses to low and middle-income countries, Politico reports. The company is still awaiting approval from U.S. and European regulators to start manufacturing, which could hamper efforts to provide vaccines as...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
smarteranalyst.com

Teva Partners with Tikun Olam-Cannbit to Sell Medical Cannabis Products – Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. According to a report published by Reuters, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) has entered the medical cannabis market and signed a collaboration agreement with Israel-based medical cannabis firm Tikun Olam-Cannbit Pharmaceuticals Ltd. As per the terms of the agreement, Teva will sell medical...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

First commercial and exclusive agreement signed between 'Teva Israel' and 'Cannbit-Tikun Olam' - for marketing and distribution of medical cannabis oil

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teva Israel and Cannbit-Tikun Olam (TASE: TKUN) signed an exclusive and mutual collaboration agreement, in which Cannbit-Tikun Olam will produce several medical cannabis products, administered as oils rich in THC and CBD, for Teva Israel. This will be done according to Teva's instructions and stringent standards, and the products will be exclusively marketed, and distributed by Teva in Israel and the Palestinian Authority. The oils are based on strains developed by Cannbit-Tikun Olam and selected exclusively by Teva Israel due to their safety profile and strong therapeutic efficacy. In the future, and to the extent possible, the cannabis oils will also be marketed by Teva in Ukraine, where the government is currently developing regulation.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy