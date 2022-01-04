ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts vs. Jaguars Prediction, Pick: Trevor Lawrence and Carson Wentz meet in Week 18

By Alex Buck
profootballnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColts -15 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) The Colts had won six of their last seven games prior to Sunday’s loss. They went into that game as 8.5-point favorites and fluffed their lines entirely. I was certain Indianapolis would handle business, cement their place in the playoffs, and cruise through the...

www.profootballnetwork.com

