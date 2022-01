If you're looking to make a statement with your style this year, the go-to pick has to be a pair of camo pants. Sure, camo was made to blend in, but these days you can use it to stand out. Camo has gone in and out of fashion and in the past year it is common to see camo adorning the more sartorially-minded men and women who live in big cities. Fatigues and vintage army gear are commonplace and (generally) very easy to find in vintage stores from San Francisco to Brooklyn, as are well-worn Mossy Oak and Real Tree tees and pants. Vintage isn't the only way to go, though. Heritage American brands like Filson and L.L. Bean still make a lot of hunting gear that easily crosses over with the current fashion zeitgeist. Americana labels like Todd Snyder and Ralph Lauren have always borrowed from military and workwear silhouettes. Even streetwear brands like Southern California's Stüssy are collaborating with Mossy Oak.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO