ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy ship hit with outbreak returns to sea with coronavirus-positive sailors isolated on board

By Reis Thebault, Andrew deGrandpre The Washington Post
Union Leader
 2 days ago

The U.S. Navy combat ship that was sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak among its crew last month has returned to sea, even as some sailors on board remained positive for the virus, officials said on Monday. The USS Milwaukee, a littoral combat ship with a crew of 105 plus...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sailors Go Ashore After Months at Sea—and Can’t Even Get a Damn Drink

Navy sailors aboard the USS Porter thought they had seen the last of the COVID-19 pandemic last month, ready to hit the town in the country of Georgia last month. The one problem? All the bars were closed. It was a sign that, while the Navy waited to enjoy the world, the world may not have been ready for its return. The military branch had prevented sailors from taking “liberty”—docking at worldwide ports for its sailors to disembark and explore—since the start of the COVID pandemic, hoping its pause would lessen the risk of getting the virus. It even forced the crew of the USS Stout to sail for about 215 days without a port visit. However, it seemed to have a tragic side effect: preventing those sailors from seeing the world. “The sailors did it. It was not easy,” Vice Adm. Gene Black, the head of naval operations in Europe, told The Wall Street Journal.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy warship fires laser weapon in Middle East

The U.S. Navy tested a laser weapon at sea on Tuesday that destroyed a target floating in the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen. The weapon is one that could be used to defend from attack boat threats from Iran and Iran-backed militias. The U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet disclosed the...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
gcaptain.com

New U.S. Navy Sea Base Sucks Up Volcanic Stone, Clogging Engineering Systems

The U.S. Navy’s newest Expeditionary Sea Base USS Miguel Keith is back in action after volcanic pumice from an underwater volcano became clogged up in the ship’s engineering cooling system, nearly taking out the ship’s propulsion. The eruption of the submerged Fukutoku-Okanoba volcano, located about 800 miles...
MILITARY
theaviationgeekclub.com

How US Navy aircraft sank Imperial Japanese Navy’s Oite Kamikaze destroyer during Operation Hailstone against the island base of Truk

The Oite Kamikaze-class destroyer was unique in that it was sunk entering Truk Lagoon rather than exiting it. In early 1944, the island base of Truk was a Japanese Pearl Harbor; a powerful naval and air base that needed to be neutralized before the Allies could fight their way any further towards Tokyo. But Truk was also the most heavily defended naval base outside the Japanese Home Islands and an Allied invasion would be costly.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailors#Military Personnel#U S Navy#The Uss Milwaukee#Coast Guard#The Associated Press#Cmdr#The Washington Post#Eastern Pacific#The Defense Department
WKRC

Woman makes US Navy history as first woman to lead a nuclear carrier

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (KFMB/CBS NEWSPATH/WKRC) — The USS Abraham Lincoln made history Monday as thousands of service members deployed from San Diego at Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. It's the first deployment under Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln — she's the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. Bauernschmidt, who previously served as the carrier’s executive officer from 2016-2019, relieved Capt. Walt “Sarge” Slaughter of his duties Aug. 19 during a change of command ceremony in San Diego.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fox News

Marine Corps discharges 103 active duty personnel for defying Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The military on Thursday discharged 103 Marines who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine in defiance of a Pentagon mandate. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Aug. 25 directed all military branches to ensure service members receive the vaccine as numbers surged over the summer. The deadlines for each branch of the military passed as of Dec. 15, and disciplinary action appeared to immediately follow.
MILITARY
ExecutiveBiz

Navy Receives USS Canberra Littoral Combat Ship From Austal USA

Austal‘s U.S. business arm delivered the future USS Canberra Independence-class littoral combat ship to the U.S. Navy on Dec. 21, marking the service branch’s 26th LCS acceptance. The new Canberra or LCS 30, which honors an Australian cruiser of the same name, completed acceptance trials in November under...
MILITARY
Popular Mechanics

Watch How the U.S. Navy Hunts Down Russia and China's Formidable Enemy Subs

Navies around the world use sonobuoys to detect submarines, allowing sub hunters to quickly form their own underwater detection grids. With the rise of the Chinese Navy, and Russia's investment in a fleet of imposing new submarines, the U.S. Navy wants to find and target those threatening subs. Last month,...
MILITARY
gcaptain.com

U.S. Navy Relieves Top Officers On Littoral Combat Ship USS Montgomery

The two top U.S. Navy officers onboard the littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) have been relieved of their command due to a “loss of confidence,” the Navy said in statement. Capt. Marc Crawford, Commander for Surface Division Eleven, relieved Commander Richard J. Zamberlan as Montgomery’s commanding...
MILITARY
Shore News Network

Former U.S. Navy Sailor Sentenced to 2.5 Years for Selling Export-Controlled Military Equipment to China

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – December 21, 2021. SAN DIEGO – Ye Sang “Ivy” Wang, a former U.S. Navy sailor who was a Logistics Specialist First Class assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Command, was sentenced to 30 months in custody and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine for conspiring with her husband and co-defendant, Shaohua “Eric” Wang, to illegally export sensitive military equipment to China for profit.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy