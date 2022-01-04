ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

A shepherd in Germany enlisted her flock in a COVID vaccine campaign

ksjd.org
 5 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A German shepherd enlisted her flock in a COVID vaccine campaign - not a...

www.ksjd.org

The Independent

Violence in Germany as thousands protest against vaccine mandates

German riot police were attacked with bottles, fireworks and one was even bitten as more than 35,000 people took part in protests against the government’s coronavirus restrictions and plans to introduce vaccine mandates.While most of the hundreds of protest marches in cities across the country on Monday evening were peaceful, there were attacks against police and journalists in the eastern states of Saxony, where 14 police were injured by protestors, and Saxony-Anhalt, where 40 people were arrested for throwing bottles and pyrotechnics at police in Magdeburg.“One protestor tried to take a police officer’s revolver away from him and another protestor...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Say it with sheep? Flock forms syringe shape in COVID jab push

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A German campaigner is hoping the emotional appeal of 700 sheep forming the shape of a giant syringe will reach the hearts and minds of people hesitating to take a COVID-19 injection. Germany has lower vaccination rates most other Western European nations, although some are...
AGRICULTURE
operawire.com

Semperoper Dresden Continues With COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

(Credit: Semperoper Dresden) The Semperoper Dresden has announced that it will continue with its vaccination campaign on Jan. 7 and 8, 2022. The opera house has invited all citizens and residents of the City of Dresden to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Semperoper or the Staatsschauspiel Dresden. For the first time, the vaccination offer is also available for children and adolescents.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Israel embarks on fourth Covid vaccination campaign

Israel has become the first country in the world to embark on a fourth Covid-19 vaccination campaign as part of efforts to stem rapidly rising infection rates caused by the Omicron variant. People over the age of 60 and healthcare workers who received their third shot more than four months...
WORLD
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccination requirements to start next week

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate is scheduled to start Jan. 10. It will require businesses with 100 or more employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, though there is a grace period to allow for compliance. The regulations will cover roughly 84 million workers, according to the administration. However, the vaccine requirement could be blocked again, pending the Supreme Court decision on Friday.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Chicago

With Holiday Festivities, Many Flock To Get COVID-19 Testing

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the Omicron COVID-19 variant surging and many spending quality time with loved ones this past Christmas, some people are flocking to get a COVID test. CBS 2’s Shardaa Gray went to at least a dozen testing sites in the downtown area and saw various lines. Coworkers also reported long lines in the suburbs. Many of those tested Sunday were anxious to get results. “We’re traveling to some of our friends in California. Although we’re completely vaccinated, we wanted to make sure it’s negative,” said Scott Jafarain. “All four of our girls came in and two of them tested positive,” said Joselle...
CHICAGO, IL
buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes anti-vaccine protest: Campaigner dumps Covid-19 supplies into bin

A woman has been captured on film removing supplies from a Covid-19 test and trace centre in Milton Keynes while taking part in an anti-vaccine protest. The woman can be seen smiling and holding a banner that reads ‘Reclaim NHS’ and ‘End jab tyranny now’ at the NHS site in Central MK on Wednesday, December 29.
PROTESTS
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD

