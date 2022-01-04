ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Holcim Acquires Cowden Inc.

By Rock Products News
rockproducts.com
 2 days ago

Holcim completed the acquisition of Cowden Inc., a ready-mix concrete and aggregates producer in Bellingham, Wash. This acquisition expands Holcim’s footprint in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. Jan Jenisch,...

Carmeuse Americas Acquires Schlegel Sand and Gravel

Carmeuse Americas has acquired 100% of the equity of Schlegel Sand and Gravel from Mark and Matt Schlegel. Schlegel Sand and Gravel, located in Lansing, Mich., services the Michigan construction market. Yves Willems, president and CEO of Carmeuse, stated, “By acquiring Schlegel Sand and Gravel, Carmeuse expands its geographical reach...
LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

The AZEK Company Acquires StruXure Outdoor, Inc.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK” or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech ® decking, rail and accessories, and Versatex ® and AZEK Trim ®, today announced its acquisition of StruXure Outdoor, Inc. (“StruXure”), a designer and manufacturer of high quality and innovative aluminum pergolas and cabanas. The acquisition expands AZEK’s position in the broader outdoor living category and complements its already strong portfolio of products that benefit from AZEK’s expertise in material conversion and the industry’s long-term secular growth trends.
ECONOMY
The Press

Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. acquires eight skilled nursing facilities in Georgia

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Healthcare REIT, Inc. ("Summit" or the "Company") announced that it has acquired, through a wholly owned subsidiary, eight skilled nursing facilities located in various locations of Georgia on December 30, 2021. The facilities, acquired for a purchase price of approximately $130 million, consist of a total of 826 licensed beds and will be leased back to the operator on a triple net basis. Summit partnered with CIBC and Oxford Finance to fund the debt on the transaction. Combined with an acquisition earlier in 2021, Summit closed on over $150 million in skilled nursing facility portfolio acquisitions last year as the Company continues to partner with strong regional operators.
ECONOMY
beautypackaging.com

B2B K-Beauty Platform B2LiNK Acquires Picky Inc.

B2LiNK Corporation, a global purveyor of Korean beauty (K-Beauty) brands, has agreed to acquire Picky Inc., a digital skin care community app embraced by K-beauty enthusiasts worldwide, with an anticipated close by end January 2022. This acquisition enables B2LiNK to bolster its leadership position and global lineup of beauty brands...
BUSINESS
The Press

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER TO ACQUIRE ETANCO GROUP

Submits binding offer to acquire leading European building product solutions company, for purchase price of €725 million (approximately $818 million(1)) Expands market position, geographical reach and portfolio of building solutions in Europe. Provides entry into new commercial building markets. Expected to be accretive to earnings within first full fiscal...
BUSINESS
dcvelocity.com

Kamps, Inc. Acquires Greenway Products & Services, LLC.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, December 28, 2021 – Continuing to grow its footprint across the North-East region, national pallet recycler Kamps, Inc. (“Kamps”) acquired Greenway Products & Services, LLC (“Greenway”) on December 27. Greenway is a full-service pallet recycler and new pallet manufacturer with three asset-based facilities in the Tri-State area. The acquisition of Greenway reinforces Kamps’ existing footprint in the North-East, and builds upon the company’s core mission of providing customer-centric pallet solutions on a national scale.
BUSINESS
NJBIZ

Kamps Inc. acquires New Brunswick pallet recycler and manufacturer

Days after acquiring a company in Vineland, Kamps Inc. of Grand Rapids, Mich. acquired New Brunswick-based pallet recycler and manufacturer Greenway Products & Services LLC on Dec. 27. Greenway, which has three facilities in New Jersey and Maryland, originated from a merger in 2015 between regional pallet recyclers Pallets Unlimited...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
aithority.com

MyCarkit (Carkit USA LLC) Acquired By Carkit Canada Inc.

Dallas startup launched mobile app to instantly connect car owners with quality automotive services where providers bid on jobs to provide the lowest cost possible to customers. MyCarkit announced the commercial acquisition of its assets by Carkit Canada Inc. MyCarkit launched a new mobile app in the summer of 2020...
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Pottery Barn Details Sustainability Goals and Growth

Last January, Pottery Barn announced its intent to plant three million trees by the end of 2023. Now a year later, the company said it has reached nearly half that goal, planting more than 1.4 million trees across the United States and around the globe in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. According to Pottery Barn president Marta Benson, the initiative is just one part of the company’s larger goals of increasing sustainability and circularity. “One hundred percent of our outdoor wood collections are Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified and, by the end of this year, 50 percent of the wood used...
LOS ANGELES, CA
aithority.com

BD Acquires Scanwell Health, Inc. to Expand and Scale Digital At-Home Testing

BD, a leading global medical technology company, announced it has completed the acquisition of privately held Scanwell Health Inc., a leader in smartphone-enabled at-home medical tests. BD collaborated with Scanwell to develop the app used with the recently launched BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test, the first at-home COVID-19 test that...
CELL PHONES
rockproducts.com

RP Video News: ACI Forms Nonmetallic Building Materials Group

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) has formed “NEx: An ACI Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials.” The group announced Aramco as its Founding Sustaining Member. The two organizations will work together to achieve more sustainable building solutions through advances in nonmetallic technologies. Watch the video now.
CONSTRUCTION
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
rockproducts.com

Sandvik Selects Diesel Machinery as Mobile Equipment Distributor

Sandvik appointed Diesel Machinery Inc. as its authorized distributor for its range of mobile crushing and screening equipment in South Dakota. The dealer will be responsible for equipment sales and full aftermarket support through the provision of spare parts and local customer service. The appointment of Diesel Machinery reinforces Sandvik’s...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Velocity Financial, Inc. Acquires Majority Interest In Century Health & Housing Capital

Velocity Financial, Inc. a leading provider of small balance investor loans, announced it has acquired a majority stake in Century Health & Housing Capital (“Century”). Founded in 1992, Century is a licensed “Ginnie Mae” issuer/servicer that provides government-insured Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgage financing for multifamily housing, senior housing and long-term care/assisted living facilities. Century originates loans through its borrower-direct origination channel and services the loans through its in-house servicing platform, which enables the formation of long-term relationships with its clients and drives strong portfolio retention. Century issued $158 million in unpaid principal balance (UPB) of loans for the 11 months ended November 30, 2021, and manages a servicing portfolio in excess of $500 million in UPB.
HEALTH
Reason.com

Omicron vs. the Unvaccinated and the Vaccinated

The highly contagious omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus often does an end run around the immunological protections of vaccination or prior infection. But recent data from the U.K. and Canada indicate that these breakthrough omicron infections are much less dangerous than first-time infections in unvaccinated people. Ontario public health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

Empty grocery stores shelves spotted across Puget Sound

Grocery shopping throughout Puget Sound has been more difficult in recent weeks as the area is still recovering from the Christmas Weekend Storm. “This is actually the third store I’ve been to tonight trying to find some pasta,” says John Jamison of Seattle, as he walks into Marketime Foods in Fremont.
SEATTLE, WA
pymnts

Target Launches First Brand-Owned Organization System With Brightroom

General merchandise chain Target, the eighth largest retailer in the U.S., is rolling out its first brand-owned organization system called Brightroom, intended to offer affordable designs that take the stress out of managing the details of home life. “We know the new year brings opportunities for new beginnings, including an...
RETAIL
AFP

'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

