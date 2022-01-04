ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold snap grips USA

BBC
 2 days ago

Please turn on JavaScript. Media requires JavaScript...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Snap#Grips#Javascript#Great Lakes Region#Extreme Weather
siouxlandnews.com

Bone-chilling cold continues today

Mind-numbingly cold temperatures will continue in Siouxland today, with morning wind chills falling to -30 or lower in the morning. Even in the afternoon wind chills will remain well below zero, which could result in frost bite formation in just 10 minutes on exposed skin. Because of this, the National...
ENVIRONMENT
northwestgeorgianews.com

'Extremely cold' temperatures expected overnight in Cherokee, church opens doors for shelter

North Georgia is expected to get some of the lowest temperatures of the season overnight Thursday into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. "Extremely cold conditions are expected overnight and into Friday morning. For Cherokee County, morning lows will be in the low/mid 20s with wind chill values in the low/mid teens," Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency said Thursday evening. "Remember to protect people, pets, pipes, and plants that may be exposed to these conditions. If you have to be outside, bundle up and cover exposed skin."
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Daily Voice

SNOW: New Projections For Friday's NJ Storm Released

Between three and five inches of snow is being forecast for Friday's winter storm across New Jersey. Snowfall rates could exceed an inch every hour beginning around midnight through noon on Friday, the National Weather Service says. This will result in snow-covered roads and hazardous travel during the morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cold Weather and Snow are Forecast for the Northern United States

Over the next few days, an active weather pattern will continue to drive a plume of Pacific precipitation into the Northwestern United States of America. Rainfall amounts ranging from heavy to excessive will be at risk, mostly along with Washington and northern Oregon coastlines, where the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for heavy to extreme rainfall on Friday.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Issues Cold Blue Alert For Cold Temperatures On Friday And Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration for Friday morning through Saturday morning, when temperatures could dip into the teens. “I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Dzirasa. “Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.” Code Blue alerts are issued when temperatures, including the wind chill, are forecasted to reach 13 degrees...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Snow warnings issued as winter tightens icy grip

Snow and ice warnings are in place for Scotland as the country endures wintry conditions less than a week after the mildest New Year’s Day on record.The Met Office said the spell of freezing weather will likely cause travel disruption, with some areas seeing temperatures drop to minus 4C and up to 10cm of snow.A yellow weather warning for snow is in place for the Highlands parts of Grampian and the Scottish Borders, and into the north of England, until 4pm on Thursday.Forecasters said: “Many places will see one to two hours of snow with a risk of temporary...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Britain braces for thundersnow as temperatures plunge overnight

Britons woke up to widespread frost this morning after temperatures plunged overnight.Snow is expected to fall throughout Thursday and into Friday morning, particularly in Scotland and northern England. Many places will see between one and two hours of snowfall leaving up to 15cm of the white stuff on higher ground. Southern England woke up to chilly temperatures of -5C on Thursday morning and forecasters have said that “thundersnow” is possible in the region.The strange weather condition is caused when a cold front hits warm ground. Much of Britain saw unseasonably warm weather over New Year, setting the ground...
ENVIRONMENT
Picayune Item

Keep pets warm during cold snaps

As the weather gets colder it’s important to keep everyone in the family warm, including the furry family members. Staff at the Pearl River County SPCA highly recommend bringing outside dogs and other pets inside when it gets cold. But, if the pet has to stay outside it’s important to provide some sort of warmth and comfort for that animal.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Telegraph

Cold, clear skies

ALTON — Thursday turned from cloudy and cold during most of the day to clearing, and colder, by sunset on the Alton riverfront. Friday won't bring much warmth, with a high forecast in the low 20s. On the brighter side, next week will see temperatures rise slowly back into the 40s.
ALTON, IL
WECT

First Alert Forecast: timing two cold snaps

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a nice midwinter day Thursday. Enjoy sunny or partly cloudy skies, mellow or calm breezes, and afternoon temperatures swelling to the lower and locally middle 60s ahead of the 5:17 sunset. The first of two sharp...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Another Winter Storm Thursday Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another storm is headed our way by Thursday night. This storm will be a quick mover, but will still cause problems with your Friday morning commute and school plans. We expect snow to start across central Maryland by about 9 p.m. on Thursday night, before ending Friday morning by 5 a.m. Look for anywhere from 2 to 4 inches with a few spots seeing 5 inches before it ends. Colder and sunny skies will follow on Friday afternoon and Saturday as well. By Sunday, a slight warm-up and more clouds may produce a few showers, but we should reach the low to mid 40’s again. Much colder and blustery conditions will return next week but mainly dry sunny conditions as well. Have a pleasant evening and remember to always clean off your car before heading out on the roads. Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

From the arctic plunge to much warmer weather

Good “frozen” afternoon everyone!  I hope that you are staying warm inside with the sub-freezing air in place outside.  Of course it was a blustery frigid start this morning with low temperatures around 9, and wind chills close to 10 below zero.  Fortunately, the north winds of 20 to 40 mph, from early on are giving way […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Heavy Snow Leads To Very Dangerous Conditions In Colorado’s Mountains

(CBS4) – The heavy snowfall Colorado got on Wednesday and Thursday in the mountains has led to a very dangerous situation in the backcountry. An image of snow in Summit County on Thursday morning (credit: CBS) Heavy snow and strong winds will result in natural avalanches. Human triggered snow slides are also likely. It is recommended to avoid travel on and under steep slopes. At this time travel in backcountry terrain is not recommended. Many areas received more than a foot of snow. #CAICSummit CON(3of5) You can trigger an avalanche in wind-drifted snow that can step down to weak layers deep in the snowpack. Avoid drifted snow found below ridgelines, on the sides of gullies, and around rock outcroppings on easterly slopes. https://t.co/9vJme1X5zb pic.twitter.com/BtRHhPR3j6 — CAIC:Statewide Info (@COAvalancheInfo) January 6, 2022
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy