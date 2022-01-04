Cold snap grips USA

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration for Friday morning through Saturday morning, when temperatures could dip into the teens.
“I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Dzirasa. “Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”
Code Blue alerts are issued when temperatures, including the wind chill, are forecasted to reach 13 degrees...
Comments / 0