Cold snap grips USA

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another storm is headed our way by Thursday night. This storm will be a quick mover, but will still cause problems with your Friday morning commute and school plans. We expect snow to start across central Maryland by about 9 p.m. on Thursday night, before ending Friday morning by 5 a.m. Look for anywhere from 2 to 4 inches with a few spots seeing 5 inches before it ends. Colder and sunny skies will follow on Friday afternoon and Saturday as well. By Sunday, a slight warm-up and more clouds may produce a few showers, but we should reach the low to mid 40’s again. Much colder and blustery conditions will return next week but mainly dry sunny conditions as well. Have a pleasant evening and remember to always clean off your car before heading out on the roads. Bob Turk

MARYLAND STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO