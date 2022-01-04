ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech company Bolt is permanently embracing a 4-day workweek

By Stephanie Mehta
Fast Company
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFintech startup Bolt is making a four-day workweek a permanent policy effectively immediately, says founder and CEO Ryan Breslow, making it the first tech unicorn—and one of just a handful of U.S. companies—to embrace a shortened work schedule. The company, based in San Francisco, conducted a three-month...

SF startup Bolt just implemented a permanent four-day workweek as CEO calls out 'work theater'

A San Francisco-based startup has just announced a permanent four-day workweek, citing heightened productivity and happiness among current employees during a test run. Bolt, an e-commerce company founded in 2014 that currently employs about 500 people, first implemented a four-day workweek as a pilot last fall, CNBC reported. Workers, naturally, loved it.
