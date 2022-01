BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The physical damage the Marshall Fire had on Boulder County is evident, but now, officials' concerns turn toward the damage they cannot see. Boulder County and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) are installing air quality monitors in burned neighborhoods this week. The goal is to measure the toxins in the area. CDPHE will also have a mobile air quality monitor driving through neighborhoods to expand their results.

