For those that are unaware, there's a cheeky way you can tell what date developers set a steam game to release when it says "To Be Announced." On the steam upcoming releases page, you can search all upcoming releases and scroll for ages until you come to the game in question, as this page is ordered by internal release date set somewhere in steams back end. Neighboring games with an absolute release date set will give us an idea of when the game in question is to release, and Victoria 3 is in between a game set for February 1st and February 2nd of 2022.

