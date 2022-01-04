ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The future is now: Hot new tech trends for 2022

KSAT 12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, FLA. – Each new year, technology seems to amaze us more than the last. So, what are the newest and biggest tech trends that will impact Americans in 2022?. We use it to communicate… work… even shop! Technology is a part of life, and it’s improving every...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Researchers develop tiny camera the size of a grain of salt - and it could turn your phone into one big camera

Researchers have created an ultracompact camera the size of a grain of salt capable of producing pictures on par with lenses hundreds of thousands of times larger than it.Engineers from Princeton University and the University of Washington say that the camera can produce full-colour images that could be used in collaboration with medical robots to diagnose and treat diseases.Traditional cameras use curved glass or plastic to bend light rays, this new camera uses ‘metasurface’ technology which is produced like a computer chip. The metasurface of this particular camera has 1.6 million cylindrical posts – each approximately the size of a...
ELECTRONICS
AFP

Creepy meets cool in humanoid robots at CES tech show

A lifelike, child-size doll writhed and cried before slightly shocked onlookers snapping smartphone pictures Wednesday at the CES tech show -- where the line between cool and slightly disturbing robots can be thin. "They are a little bit creepy, but the doll, it's quite cool," she said. jm/to
ELECTRONICS
Forbes

The Next Generation Of Robots: The Inside Skinny

CSO at imec, a world-leading R&D and innovation hub active in the fields of nanoelectronics and digital technologies. Robotics is at a crossroads. Are developers going to design “humanoids” that can barely be distinguished from real people? Or is shape a cosmetic consideration, and should we concentrate instead on creating increasingly multifunctional robots that allow us to become more human ourselves?
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#The Future Is Now#Gps#Smart Cars#Innovation#Americans#Domino#Kroger
Interesting Engineering

Fully Autonomous Delivery Robots Might Just Become An Everyday Reality

While the coronavirus pandemic undoubtedly brought grave hardships to most of us, it has also provided some opportunity for innovation. At this year’s CES 2022, the world’s largest technology show that takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, the tech startup Ottonomy IO presented tremendous progress in building fleets of autonomous delivery robots. Its machines have already been employed at retail locations around the U.S., with a very real possibility they are coming to a store or drive-through near you soon.
RETAIL
Washington Post

The biggest tech trends to watch for in 2022

2022 will be a year of big tech promises. Whether companies can deliver is another question. We’ll get our first clues at this week’s CES electronics show in Las Vegas — a sprawling event that offers an exclusive glimpse at the tech that could help shape the year. (That is, unless the high transmissibility of the omicron variant of the coronavirus makes a massive in-person gathering completely impossible. Big-name attendees including Intel, Meta and Amazon have already pulled out.)
TECHNOLOGY
Interesting Engineering

This is a Screen — And It Could be the Biggest Product Launch at CES 2022

It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
ELECTRONICS
mediapost.com

L'Oreal's Tech Incubator Releases Innovations At CES 2022

Technology and beauty are relatively new areas at CES. L’Oréal on Monday, ahead of the opening day at the CES 2022 technology conference, unveiled its latest lightweight tech innovations to reinvent the hair-color category. One for consumers, and the other for professional hair stylists. “The hair color category...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

DRONEDEK To Demo Its Smart Mailbox At CES In Las Vegas

DRONEDEK Corporation, one of the first companies in the world to patent a smart mailbox designed for secure drone delivery, will demonstrate its device at CES – the most influential tech event in the world. “We’re gearing up for what we think will be exceptional opportunities to showcase our...
ELECTRONICS
industryglobalnews24.com

The Role of Smart Tech for Vision Impaired

Smart technology has been a game-changer mostly to provide luxury and ease. However, for those who are vision impaired, the ability to demand information is a huge blessing. Smart technology enables blind people to move in society with almost as much ease as those with functioning eyes. It gives them the confidence to do a variety of things themselves that they would otherwise be dependent on others for.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

These VR Binoculars with 40x zoom and night vision are the closest thing to owning actual spy tech

Designed to be so powerful that I feel the need to add a disclaimer that you shouldn’t use this for anything illegal, the ACPOTEL is a trinocular with an integrated 4.5-inch HD display, 5x optical magnification and 8x digital magnification, built-in night-mode, and a 2000mAh lithium-ion battery powering the device. Made for outdoor recreational and adventure use, the high-precision trinocular comes with 3 different capture modes (game mode, professional mode, and pure mode) that let you click 1.3-megapixel photos and record HD videos at [email protected], while giving you the flexibility to use the ACPOTEL as either a handheld device or a tripod-mounted gizmo.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Are we ready for the smart front door? Masonite thinks so

Door manufacturer Masonite is showcasing the first residential smart door at CES 2022, highlighting the home building industry’s shift toward embracing connected technology. The concept was announced earlier in 2021, but CES is the first chance most will have to see the door in action. A collaboration between Masonite,...
TECHNOLOGY
perfumerflavorist.com

Looking Forward: The Future of Fragrance Trends

The World Perfumery Congress (WPC) is returning to Miami Beach, Florida June 29-July 1, 2022, and early bird rates are now available for attendees. Visit worldperfumerycongress.com to join in the fun. The 2022 World Perfumery Congress' lineup of perfumers and experts will include Melissa Hago, VP and Creative Director, Fashion...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
tech.co

Experts’ Predictions for the Future of Tech in 2022

The year 2022 may be arriving for the first time in history, but past prognosticators have already delivered the definitive pop culture version of it nearly fifty years ago with the 1973 science fiction film Soylent Green. That grim version of what is now the present encompassed plenty of elements...
TECHNOLOGY
wraltechwire.com

Analysis: Business transformation will be the hot trend in 2022

HAMPTON, N.H. – Although the term “digital transformation” has served an important purpose of focusing the attention of business leaders and the IT services and consultancies working with them, it has been among the most overused phrases of the last 10 years in technology. At the start of 2022, no one will need to be reminded that technology — digital — can drive transformation.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy