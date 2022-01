I’m certainly not new, but I am back! 2 years ago, I lost 50lbs with MFP. Fast forward to today, I’ve gained only about 15 of this back, but am now about 30lbs from my goal. I had most of my success interacting with others on MFP, having virtual friends I held myself accountable to and who I could speak with freely when maybe “real life” was a little more challenging. I’d love a couple buddies if you’re looking for something similar.

FITNESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO