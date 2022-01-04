Appleton Area School District to continue current isolation and quarantine practices

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Area School District announced Monday night that it will continue the current isolation and quarantine practices, despite the new CDC recommendation to shorten quarantine duration to five days that was released during winter break for the general public.

In a note sent to parents, the District said it is aware of the CDC's recommendation change and has been in contact with the City of Appleton Health Department, but it will maintain current isolation and quarantine practices until receiving further guidance and clarification specific to school settings.

"We implore you to continue to be vigilant in checking the health of your students each morning," the note said. "Please perform a health check with your student every day and refrain from sending them to school if they show any symptoms associated with COVID-19 or any other communicable disease. Our staff are asked to follow the same guidance. While many COVID-19 symptoms are common at this time of year, we ask that families exercise caution when making decisions about students attending school. Please note that student absences due to sickness are considered excused absences."