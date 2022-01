BuzzFeed, after becoming a publicly traded company last month, named Christian Baesler — CEO of recent acquisition Complex Networks — as its first chief operating officer. Baesler will continue to serve as CEO of Complex. Based in New York City, he reports to BuzzFeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti. Baesler joined BuzzFeed last month after it closed the acquisition of Complex, buying the media company from previous owners Verizon and Hearst. In the newly created COO role, Baesler leads all revenue functions for BuzzFeed. Concurrent with his new appointment, Baesler announced two promotions: longtime BuzzFeed exec Ken Blom will serve as EVP...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO