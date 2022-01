Police in the San Francisco area believe DNA evidence can help solve a 24-year-old cold case of a missing mother of three who disappeared after her job interview. Janie June Coe, 38 at the time, attended a job interview on 29 April, 1997, after which she left to return home. Ms Coe was last seen at the job interview. She was reported missing several days later after she did not return to pick up her children from their grandfather's house. No trace of her has ever been found. According to investigators, Ms Coe's vehicle, a 1989 Ford Aerostar, was...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO