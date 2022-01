The company landed $55 million for the acquisition and renovation of the property. RISE Properties Trust has bought the 178-unit 10th & Hoyt for $75 million, according to Yardi Matrix data. Prometheus Real Estate Group was the seller. The new owner also secured $55 million in financing for the acquisition and renovation of the property. PCCP LLC provided the loan with a 3-year maturity period. Thrive Communities will renovate and manage the newly acquired asset.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO