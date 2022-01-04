ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To Your Health: Four tips to keeping your New Year’s resolution

 2 days ago
Eighty percent of New Year’s resolutions fail by February.

That’s often because when we set goals, we rely on sheer willpower to reach them. And willpower alone does not lead to lasting change.

To make your resolution stick, consider how you think about it. With the right mindset, we can chart a practical path forward to reach an ambitious goal, whether it is losing weight, giving up smoking or any other life-changing (even lifesaving) resolution for the coming year.

Here are four tips to make achievable and enduring change.

Start small and measure your progress

New Year’s resolutions can fail because we make them too big. Losing 50 pounds is a big goal. Losing 10 pounds, however, is a great place to start. Losing one pound per week is a great place to begin — and more likely to continue over time. Break your goal into small, measurable steps.

If your goal is to eat healthier in the new year, start by eating one vegetable with each meal this week. Next week, eat three plant-based meals. The following week, enjoy a plant-based meal every day. Step by measurable step, you’ll find new foods you enjoy and likely lose weight as well.

Create daily habits

The problem with relying on willpower is that it just isn’t as powerful as habit. Keeping our resolutions relies on working within our established habits — or creating new routines. Have you set a goal to exercise every day? Finding the time is the first step, and waking up earlier to exercise before school, work or before the kids wake up is a common solution. Yet that’s a big change in your routine. If you set your alarm an hour early, give yourself a few days for your biorhythm to adjust. When waking up earlier feels routine, add in a short exercise session. The trick is to stick with something new until it doesn’t feel new anymore, then keep going.

Expect setbacks

Things will happen. You’ll have setbacks. Quitting drinking is one of the toughest goals we can set, in part, because alcohol can be a part of so much that we enjoy: friends, family, parties, restaurants and bars. Know that lapses are part of the process of overcoming an addiction. In fact, lapses can be expected with any goal we set. This doesn’t mean we’ve failed. It means we’re working on a challenging goal. The key is simply to start again where you left off.

Celebrate every victory

While punishing yourself due to a setback won’t help, celebrating signs of progress is a powerful way to keep a resolution. If your goal is to exercise five days a week but you hit the gym just once this week, feel good about that. You got your heart rate up. You lifted a heavier weight. You felt good afterward. If you squeezed in a walk outside or did an exercise routine online at home, congratulate yourself for carving out the time to take care of your health.

Celebrating those little wins will encourage you to keep going.

When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, consider all aspects of your life. Take a holistic view of your goals and think about how they fit with your work, friends and family. And finally, be patient with yourself. True change comes from new habits, and new habits take time. With the right mindset, you can be your own best advocate to make a change that sticks.

