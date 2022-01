World No.26 Reilly Opelka will take on Maxime Cressy in the round of 16 of the ATP Melbourne Summer Set 2022. Reilly Opelka is an American professional tennis player. At 6 feet 11 inches tall, he is tied for the record tallest-ever ATP-ranked player, and can serve in the low-140 mph range. The American reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final, where he lost to World No.2 Daniil Medvedev in the title clash at the Canada Masters. He also won his first doubles title at the Atlanta Open partnering with Jannik Sinner. The American also reached the fourth round of the US Open for the first time, eventually breaking into the top 20 in the rankings.

