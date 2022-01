At 75, Cher's hair is as jet-black as it's always been, and she doesn't plan on that changing any time soon. Even amid the ongoing movement of women embracing their gray hair (Andie MacDowell, Jane Fonda, and Sharon Osbourne included), the icon wants nothing to do with salt-and-pepper strands. (Then again, she was never really one to follow trends.) “[Going gray] is fine for other girls,” she told People in promotion of her new M.A.C. Cosmetics beauty campaign. “I'm just not doing it!”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO