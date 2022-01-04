ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Future of Work: Computer vision and machine learning may soon bolster restaurant jobs

By Danielle Abril
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour next job interview could be scheduled over text message. And the next time you place a food order, a high-tech twist may have been added to your guacamole. These are some of the upcoming changes that Chipotle Mexican Grill, a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in burritos, tacos, quesadillas and bowls,...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Science Made Simple: What Is Machine Learning?

Machine learning is the process of using computers to detect patterns in massive datasets and then make predictions based on what the computer learns from those patterns. This makes machine learning a specific and narrow type of artificial intelligence. Full artificial intelligence involves machines that can perform abilities we associate with the minds of human beings and intelligent animals, such as perceiving, learning, and problem-solving.
SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

How To Visualize Machine Learning Results Like a Pro

Evaluating machine learning models is a essential step in the Machine Learning workflow. In this article, we examine how to easily visualize various common machine learning metrics with Scikit-plot. While it’s name may suggest that it is only compatible with Scikit-learn models, Scikit-plot can be used for any machine learning framework. Under the hood, Scikit-plot uses matplotlib as its graphing library.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

The Secret of Delivering Machine Learning to Production

87% of ML projects are eventually not delivered to production (VB). This article from 2019 is cited in almost every MLOps startup pitch deck, and this number is well-established in the ML discourse. To be totally honest, I have tried to trace back this number and figure out how it was retrieved — and didn’t find any reliable source or research to support it. However, this number seems quite reasonable if you also consider projects that were stopped at an early stage of PoC. The more painful number is the relative amount of projects that were already committed to the management or even to customers, in which significant efforts have already been invested — that were terminated before (or after) hitting production. In my previous post: “how to run due diligence for ML teams”, I give a high-level overview of the ingredients of successful ML teams. Here, you can find some practical advice on how to build high-impact ML teams.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chipotle Restaurants#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Drink#Chipotle Mexican Grill#The Washington Post
finextra.com

Machine Learning use cases in finance

Does WALL-E use Machine Learning for voice recognition?. Before becoming a software engineer, our university president spoke before graduating students during my college time. After many years, I still remember the main idea given by prof Tadeusiewicz: “using a rational approach, we understand particular fields in science already well, yet a lot of unexplored and possibly valuable discoveries are at the junction of different fields”. It was concise and worthwhile for a young student to investigate this interpretation deeper. Computer science alone gives an immense opportunity to create and explore different areas, and after adding combinations from various fields, it became even more fascinating. From a business perspective, software engineering digitalises existing businesses and creates new niches. Transforming existing businesses takes a common-sense approach, and new territory requires a solid mental model to define what is worthwhile and not.
SOFTWARE
dataversity.net

Fundamentals of Self-Service Machine Learning

The recent organizational push for self-service Business Intelligence has helped the next challenge for business users become an increasing need. How to tackle the issue of having Machine Learning (ML) models embedded in all major analytics platforms? On the one hand, embedded models offer greater freedom and control over data analysis; on the other hand, confronting the native ML intelligence of these platforms is posing new risks and opportunities for ordinary users.
COMPUTERS
information-age.com

Unblocking the bottlenecks: 2022 predictions for AI and computer vision

Appu Shaji, CEO and chief scientist at Mobius Labs, provides his predictions for AI and computer vision developments in 2022. Computer vision entered the mainstream in 2021. From NFTs and the metaverse, to traditional sectors such as agriculture and healthcare, computer vision is now the go-to technology for businesses seeking to innovate and remain competitive in the next decade.
TECHNOLOGY
datasciencecentral.com

Machine Learning and Robotic Arms for the Disabled

New research develops a robotic arm to restore mobility for people with disabilities. Advances in machine learning make accurate, universal controllers a possibility. Robotic prosthetics may be just around the corner. Brain computer interface (BCI) systems are a combination of software and hardware that can restore mobility and assist in...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
towardsdatascience.com

Leveling Up Your Machine Learning Projects

A practical guide on how to structure machine learning projects. Starting out in data science, notebooks are your friend. They are great at being multi-purpose tools to visualize and explore the data but are not the best as your project becomes more complicated. For such projects, we will want code...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Team Topology for Machine Learning

Organizing teams in modern organizations in their journey to machine learning to achieve fast flow. Nowadays, Machine Learning (ML) is all in rage worldwide. A lot of companies are adopting ML (or AI or Advanced Analytics or Data-Driven Decision Making) in their current business processes. In this organization, a lot of effort is going towards recruiting ML talents, forming teams, identifying the feature scope of the team. Like many tech organizations, these organizations are also producing monoliths applications, e.g., one platform that includes workflow orchestration, model management, feature management, ML application code, etc. When such an organization realizes that they have ten different teams with seven different architectures, they realize that it is neither scalable nor reasonable to be in such a situation. It is more expensive to maintain the platform, which makes it difficult to replicate the design elsewhere. It is harder to update, which in turn affects delivery speed. It is very difficult to discontinue, which lowers team morale. It also enables heavy reliance on tribal knowledge, which makes the team sensitive to mobility.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Launch Factory Raises $6 Million to Launch Computer Vision AI Startups

Launch Factory, a venture studio based in San Diego, has recently raised $6 million dollars to fund its operations for 2022. This successful round of funding marks the beginning of an exciting upcoming partnership with the goal of launching new computer vision AI companies. The Artificial Intelligence Market is exploding...
BUSINESS
Dice Insights

What Tech Jobs Demand A.I. and Machine Learning Skills in 2022?

Although nobody knows with certainty what 2022 might hold for the tech industry, one thing is clear: artificial intelligence (A.I.) will play a bigger role than ever. Organizations across the country see A.I. as increasingly vital to their long-term strategies, and they’re looking for technologists with the right mix of A.I. and machine-learning skills.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Multicollinearity and Its Importance in Machine Learning

Multicollinearity is a well-known challenge in multiple regression. The term refers to the high correlation between two or more explanatory variables, i.e. predictors. It can be an issue in machine learning, but what really matters is your specific use case. In many cases, multiple regression is used with the purpose of understanding something. For example, an ecologist might want to know what kind of environmental and biological factors lead to changes in the population size of chimpanzees. We think of machine learning algorithms as black boxes that need to predict, but that black box sometimes needs to be understood as well. That's when multicollinearity is an issue.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

ML Ops with Azure Machine Learning

High-level Conceptual Overview of ML DevOps Pipeline implementation framework. Azure Machine Learning Service (AML) offers end-to-end capabilities to manage the ML lifecycle. MLOps (Machine Learning Operations), framework-agnostic interoperability, integrations with ML tools & platforms, security & trust, and extensibility & performance are the key characteristics. Azure Machine Learning SDK in...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Arkose Labs’ Approach to Machine Learning for Bot Detection

The Internet ecosystem is getting more and more complex, with the number of connected devices per individual continuously rising. In developed countries, it was estimated that each person owned on average 10 connected devices in 2020, a number that will likely increase to 15 by 2030. Each of these devices is very different, has various abilities, operating systems, and levels of sophistication.
SOFTWARE
techgig.com

Top Machine Learning jobs to apply for in Jan 2022!

Vacancy alert to all the Machine Learning experts! Several IT businesses have established a slew of. roles in recent years. There are a variety of machine learning professions for which you can get hired and earn a sizable annual pay. So, let's have a look at some of the best machine learning jobs to apply for in January 2022, provided you have the required abilities and qualifications.
JOBS
towardsdatascience.com

The Machine Learning Product Strategy Journey

Most often, organizations across the globe venture into machine learning use-case designs, defining concrete objectives and project plans to harness the power of ever more intelligent machines. Unfortunately, a single use-case does not make a strategy. This article prompts thinking beyond a single use case and determining if and where...
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

Machine Learning and Bicycle Pedaling

Fabio Antonini wrote about their experience using machine learning to identify bicyclist pedaling style on Medium:. The time had come to put to good use what I learned during the course and to create a Machine Learning project that would allow us to identify whether the cyclist is pedaling seated or standing on the pedals. This article describes the various steps taken to carry out the project. Let’s go.
TECHNOLOGY
intelligent-aerospace.com

COM Express and mini-ITX embedded computing for machine vision, medical imaging introduced by Advantech

MILPITAS, Calif. - Advantech Corp. in Milpitas, Calif., is introducing the SOM-6872 COM Express module and AIMB-229 mini-ITX motherboard for embedded computing applications. The SOM-6872 and AIMB-229 are suitable for applications that require powerful computing and graphics such as machine vision, high-speed test equipment, and medical imaging. These solutions are...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy