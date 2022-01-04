MHN Poll: Omicron and Operations

Austin is manuka honey for investors, with the metro's multifamily market so strong that it inspires long-time commercial players to diversify their portfolios. While hospitality and retail are bearing the brunt of the health crisis, the office sector is also struggling as its return to normal has been repeatedly postponed. What seemed like a safe path, thanks to vaccines, is being pushed further into the future by the omicron variant. Not to mention the fact that after 18 months of pandemic reality, employers and employees alike have largely adapted to a new way of working and, in many cases, that means permanent remote or hybrid work. The safest move for commercial investors is the diversification of their specialized portfolios.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO