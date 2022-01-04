ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

MHN Poll: Omicron and Operations

By the Editors of Multi-Housing News
multihousingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMHN has a new poll! We want to know if the Omicron outbreak is causing you to make...

www.multihousingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Singapore GDP growth to moderate in Q4 on Omicron woes: Reuters poll

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s economic growth is expected to have moderated in the fourth quarter, partly hurt by uncertainty caused by the Omicron COVID-19 variant and analysts say the outlook for next year will hinge on the global progress made against the pandemic. Gross domestic product (GDP) is...
ECONOMY
skyhinews.com

Poll: Are you ready for 2022?

Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows. How do you think STRs should be regulated? (345 votes) • STR properties should be allowed, but fees and taxes collected should be substantial enough to benefit to the community — 41% • STR-type lodging businesses in...
ECONOMY
multihousingnews.com

MHN’s Top 10 Stories of 2021

Here are the best performing articles from the past year. Freddie Mac Sees Improving Multifamily Sector for 2021. The Freddie Mac Multifamily 2021 Outlook projects rents to increase in most markets and originations to rebound. Top 10 Emerging Multifamily Markets—Part II. The metros on this list saw their per-unit...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Mhn#Interest Rates#Covid
multihousingnews.com

ICYMI: MHN’s Top 5 Posts in December 2021

Miss any of our articles? Catch up with five of our most popular posts for the month. Find out which companies made MHN’s annual list of industry leaders. Strong industry fundamentals and eager capital sources point to a record-breaking year. Three design professionals share tips for 2022 and beyond.
ECONOMY
multihousingnews.com

How to Survive the Office Sector Storm: Invest in Multifamily

Austin is manuka honey for investors, with the metro's multifamily market so strong that it inspires long-time commercial players to diversify their portfolios. While hospitality and retail are bearing the brunt of the health crisis, the office sector is also struggling as its return to normal has been repeatedly postponed. What seemed like a safe path, thanks to vaccines, is being pushed further into the future by the omicron variant. Not to mention the fact that after 18 months of pandemic reality, employers and employees alike have largely adapted to a new way of working and, in many cases, that means permanent remote or hybrid work. The safest move for commercial investors is the diversification of their specialized portfolios.
AUSTIN, TX
multihousingnews.com

Three Pillar Communities Sells Central California MHC for $10M

The 96-site Royal Palms Mobile Home Estates previously traded in 2019. Three Pillar Communities has sold Royal Palms Mobile Home Estates, a 96-site manufactured housing community in Tulare, Calif. The property traded for $10.2 million at a 35 percent annualized rate of return for the company’s investors. The seller...
TULARE, CA
multihousingnews.com

Historic Denver Storage Changes Hands

The building will undergo renovations, maintaining the Renaissance Revival style facade. Mini Storage Cos. has sold United Stor-All, a 42,123-square-foot self storage facility in central Denver, to California-based A-American Self Storage. The LeClaire – Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller. The disposition marks Mini Storage Cos.’ exit from the self storage market.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
multihousingnews.com

ECI Group Sells 2 Georgia Assets for $125M

The company sold the properties in 1031 exchange deals. ECI Group has sold the 270-unit Columns at Sweetwater Creek in Lithia Springs, Ga., and the 304-unit Columns at Peachtree Corners in Norcross, Ga., for a total of $124.8 million. NorthMarq and CBRE represented the seller in the 1031 exchange deals.
GEORGIA STATE
foodcontessa.com

$1,400 an Additional Stimulus Check Is Now Available and Will Be Deposited Into Your Account at Any Moment.

The United States has a $1,400 stimulus check on hand to help the new year get off to a good start. You’ll Receive Another Stimulus Payment at Any Time. There will be an additional stimulus payment for American citizens in 2022. A fourth stimulus check will be available at the start of the new year. People who have been affected by COVID-19 and other economic circumstances will get $1400 as part of President Joe Biden’s new American Rescue Plan.
INCOME TAX
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
chronicle99.com

IRS Payments 2022: New Surprise Bonus $5,200 Boosts Being Sent Out: Are You Eligible

IRS will issue surprise checks worth $5,200 in 2022; it will be a welcome relief for the beneficiaries across the US. The conclusion of the stimulus checks has affected the financial situation of low-income families. Marca reports the residents of the Navajo Tribe will receive checks worth $2,000, and the minors will receive $600. The onset of January will be a curtain-raiser to more monetary assistance for the citizens and their family members.
PERSONAL FINANCE
chronicle99.com

How To Receive A $1,400 Stimulus Check in 2022: Check All Details Here

2022 has begun. Over the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the American economy and taken millions of lives. Indeed, the United States of America has experienced, perhaps, the greatest economic retraction it has had in history. Inflation is soaring, the cost-of-living adjustment of around 5.9%.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy