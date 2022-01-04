ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jakob Chychrun Rumors: Coyotes D-Man Likely To Be Traded Soon?

By Logan Mullen
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone knows the Arizona Coyotes are in a full-fledged rebuild, and that the biggest name said to be available is young star defenseman Jakob Chychrun. And he could be on the move sooner than later. A highly-gifted two-way defenseman on a team-friendly contract, it will take a...

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Coyotes, Rangers, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are a ton of changes to the Edmonton Oilers roster for their game on Wednesday. Can the offense play well enough to give the team a chance without their superstar captain? So too, what’s going on between Mikko Koskinen and head coach Dave Tippett? Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes are back in the trade rumor mill as talk has heated up regarding defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The New York Rangers are looking for a defenseman. Is Chychrun among their potential targets? Finally, some familiar faces have joined the Anaheim Ducks committee to search for and hire the team’s next GM.
NHL
theScore

Report: Coyotes getting calls on Chychrun but want Eichel-like haul

The Arizona Coyotes are receiving inquiries from other clubs about defenseman Jakob Chychrun, but they're looking for a hefty collection of talent in return. "There's been much speculation on Chychrun's availability for the last several weeks, I would say, but it's real," TSN's Darren Dreger reported on Tuesday's edition of "Insider Trading."
NHL
NESN

If Bruins Want Jakob Chychrun, How Deterring Is Coyotes’ Asking Price?

Jakob Chychrun is a high-end, arguably elite, defenseman. He never was going to come cheap. But we now know what the Arizona Coyotes reportedly want for Chychrun. It’ll be a little rich for many teams’ blood, but does that include the Boston Bruins, a team he would make plenty of sense for?
NHL
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Hopes Jake DeBrusk Can Return To Bruins Sooner Than Later

Just when we thought the Bruins were in the clear when it came to COVID-19, more positive tests came their way Tuesday. This time it was Jake DeBrusk and three Boston staffers who entered the NHL’s protocol. DeBrusk joins Karson Kuhlman, who entered after the Bruins’ win against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Hamilton, Hischier, Bernier, Sharangovich, Zacha All Out for Tonight (And Beyond)

One of the concerns from the New Jersey Devils 4-3 overtime victory over the Washington Capitals was the status of Dougie Hamilton. The defenseman took a puck to the face and left the game. He would not return and even went to a hospital. The Devils announced a statement this afternoon to update the world on his condition. And they also dropped four more statements to go with it. It is a heap of bad news that impacts tonight’s game in Boston and at least the next few - at best. In summary:
NHL
NESN

Will Jeremy Swayman Be Odd Man Out In Impending Bruins’ Goalie Battle?

The news of the impending return of Tuukka Rask has Bruins fans everywhere rejoicing. But does it have Jeremy Swayman wondering about his job security?. Swayman is exempt from waivers, which means he can be sent to Boston’s AHL affiliate in Providence without the danger of being claimed by another NHL team. That, and the fact that he could appear on the team’s taxi squad, makes him an easy choice to demote over Linus Ullmark should Boston decide not to carry three goaltenders on the NHL roster.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

NHL Rumors: Will the Toronto Maple Leafs trade Nick Ritchie?

In Tuesday’s NHL rumors rundown we will look at the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs have been one of the top teams in the NHL season all season long while handling multiple injuries that has allowed the team not worry too much about their salary cap situation. Now that...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL
FanSided

3 Bulls players most likely to be traded at the deadline this season

The trade deadline is approaching fast this season and the Chicago Bulls could be one of the more active buyers if last season is any indication of what’s to come. While the Bulls likely won’t be able to be as willing of a buyer of star talent this season as they were last, there could still be some pieces put in place to try and elevate this team’s contender status.
NBA
nhltraderumor.com

NHL Rumors: Oilers looking to make some trades

In Wednesday’s NHL trade rumors mill the Edmonton Oilers have been trending as the team has been struggling and they need a trade to shake things up. Darren Dreger was on TSN’s Insider Trading and reports the Oilers will not make a coaching change. Mike Babcock’s name was floating around on social media as a replacement for coach Dave Tippet but Dreger has said a coaching change will not happen right now.
NHL
