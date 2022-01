The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers are preparing for a Week 18 contest with huge playoff implications. With a win, the Raiders or Chargers can advance to the playoffs. However, with a Jacksonville Jaguars victory, both the Raiders and Chargers could make the postseason if the two teams were to tie. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley already weighed in on the wild Raiders-Chargers tie scenario. On Friday, Raiders head coach Rick Bisaccia and quarterback Derek Carr shared their takes on the wild scenario ahead of the Chargers game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO