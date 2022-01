Visible on Thursday announced a new service that allows potential customers to try the prepaid carrier's service and network coverage for free. Visible's new free trial service adds a second line of service to your phone using an eSIM, providing you with a phone number and Visible service that you can use to call, text, or browse the web. You have 15 days to test Visible's network before the trial expires. At that point, you can either sign up for service and keep your new number or port your existing number to Visible.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO