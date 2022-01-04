ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police probe alleged death threats sent to Karen Adam

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating alleged threats made against SNP MSP Karen Adam. The Banffshire and Buchan Coast representative, who was elected last year, had faced a backlash for a tweet about paedophiles last week. Ms Adam said abusers were not "Mac wearing flashers in the street" but "our family, friends...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
The Independent

Police officer charged over ‘inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty’

A police constable accused of having inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty has been charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of computer misuse.Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, a Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer, was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC.)He will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 January.The IOPC said in a statement: “Following a referral from TVP in November 2019, we began an investigation which was completed in June 2021. “We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has taken the decision to authorise a charge against the officer.”
NJ.com

Police probe unexplained death of man, woman in N.J. home

Authorities are investigating the deaths of a divorced couple found unconscious inside a Bergen County home Saturday morning. Marcos Gagnon, 43, and his ex-wife Mandy Staples, were discovered around 11 a.m. on the second-floor of their former residence on Schlosser Drive in Rochelle Park. An unidentified party had called 911,...
Brookings Register

Suspect arrested for alleged threats, stalking

BROOKINGS – A Brookings man has been charged with making a terroristic threat and stalking after allegedly sending messages threatening violence to a local business, according to Brookings Police. The incident was reported about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Joel Perry said. A probable cause statement from Brookings Police identifies...
BBC

Thames Valley Police officer charged over alleged relationships

A police officer has been charged with misconduct in public office after being accused of inappropriate relationships with "multiple women". PC Oliver Perry-Smith, of Thames Valley Police and based in west Berkshire, was charged after an inquiry by the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The 38-year-old is accused of three...
The Independent

Piers Morgan warns ‘cowardly’ death threats ‘have consequences’ after suspected troll is arrested

Piers Morgan has warned “cowardly threats have consequences” after he reported death threats sent to him and his son to the police.The former Good Morning Britain presenter reportedly received messages telling him he was “a marked man” and it was a “promise” that he was “getting killed”.The troll also threatened Morgan’s son Spencer, 28, who was told he or his mother would “get it” if his father did not.The Metropolitan Police confirmed to The Independent that a suspect was arrested last year.A statement from the police said: “On Wednesday, 17 February 2021, police received a report of malicious communications...
The Independent

SNP MSP ‘receives death threats’ over paedophile tweet

An SNP MSP says she has received death threats after a tweet she posted about paedophiles.Karen Adam, who was elected to represent Banffshire and Buchan Coast at last year’s election, said on Twitter after the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell that abusers are not “Mac wearing flashers in the street” but are “our family, friends and colleagues”.She added: “It’s uncomfortable to humanise them because we then have to face the horrors in plain sight.”Can’t sleep, not eaten. I’m worried for mine and my families safety after I was just told my personal details are now being shared. Death threats, vile abuse,...
NewsBreak
The Independent

Police officer sacked for racial slur found during murder photos investigation

A police officer has been sacked after an investigation into photos taken of two murdered sisters found that he had used a racial slur in a text. PC Harry Chandler, who was an officer in the Metropolitan Police, used the racially offensive word “p***” in a WhatsApp message to another police officer. He was discussing which area of London to rent a flat in, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said. The slur was revealed during an investigation into photographs taken of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley in 2020. Two Metropolitan Police officers, Jamie Lewis and Deniz...
Daily Mail

Female police officer, 42, denies perverting course of justice as she appears in court accused of giving 'false and misleading information' to criminal probe into male sergeant

A female police officer has denied perverting the course of justice after being accused of giving 'false information' to criminal probe into male sergeant. Amanda Aston, from Seaford, East Sussex, is accused of providing false and misleading information to police in respect of Sergeant Matthew Taylor, Maidstone Crown Court heard.
BBC

Teenager charged with deaths of elderly couple in Livingston

A teenager been charged in connection with the deaths of an elderly couple in West Lothian. The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered in a house in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston, at about 23:40 on Sunday. Police Scotland confirmed the 19-year-old suspect is due to appear before...
BBC

David Fuller: Killer who abused mortuary bodies will die in jail

A double murderer who sexually abused more than 100 female corpses will never be released from prison. David Fuller, 67, killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in two separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells in 1987. He also abused corpses, including children, in two Kent morgues over 12 years while working...
news4sanantonio.com

28-year-old man allegedly shoots neighbor to death, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 28-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his neighbor. San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at an apartment complex on the 1900 block of Larkspur Drive. Police say that upon arrival, they were directed to where a...
foxbangor.com

Police investigating graffiti threat

BANGOR — Bangor police are investigating a threatening message found on the Bangor High School campus Tuesday. Bangor School Department Superintendent James Tager sent a message to parents Tuesday afternoon saying that a student had reported threatening graffiti written in pencil on a bathroom stall. The school later confirmed...
The Independent

Two teenagers charged with manslaughter and arson over fire death of woman, 88

Two teenagers have been charged with manslaughter and arson after an 88-year-old woman was killed in a fire in east London.Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of a fire at a residential address in Queens Park Road, Romford on October 28, before Josephine Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.Kai Cooper, 18, from Leatherhead Surrey and a 15-year-old boy from Southend Essex, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with manslaughter.They were also charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.A firework was recovered from the scene, and a post-mortem gave the cause of Ms Smith’s death as smoke inhalation.Both were also charged with assault by beating, relating to a separate offence on October 27 in High Road, Ilford.The two teenagers have been remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday. Read More PM recognises ‘terrible toll’ as official Covid death total passes 150,000Five further Covid-19 deaths recordedLifeboat volunteers’ casualty training turns into real-life rescue
