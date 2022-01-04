City's Christmas tree disposal continues through Saturday

If you haven't disposed of your Christmas tree, you can drop it off through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the J.C. Elliott Collection Center at 7001 Ayers St.

All you have to do is take off all the Christmas decorations and leave it in a drop-off box in front of the gate. It will be in place 24-7 seven days a week.

David Lehfeldt, the city's director of solid waste, says he wants people to think of the importance of recycling.

He says it's not only environmentally friendly but it can free up some space in the landfill.

"It's important to remember that the artificial trees, the plastic trees are not recyclable and those artificial trees don't belong in the box," Lehfeldt said. "With the live Christmas trees, we're only talking about live trees going in that roll off box."

Once all those trees are gathered at the collection center, they'll be ground into mulch and will be used to help make compost in the future. Right now, plans for a compost facility are being permitted and a location also being evaluated.