Over in the UK, Ford produces a number of seriously cool products. The 2022 Fiesta ST was revealed there just a couple of months ago, and, as evidenced by recent spy shots, an even faster version seems to be in the works. But that's not the only small Ford that we're missing out on. There's also the Puma, which Ford was rumored to want to bring Stateside, and now there's a rally version that will be competing in the 2022 World Rally Championship. It's called the M-Sport Ford Puma Rally1, and it recently got a starring role in a short, Christmas-themed film that is a riot to watch.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO