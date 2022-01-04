ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in Islamophobia: In India, more than 100 prominent Indian Muslim women found images of themselves being used online without permission on a fake auction site called “Bulli Bai,” meanwhile Tesla has opened a new showroom in the capital of Xinjiang, a region where the Chinese government is carrying out a...

#Uyghur Genocide#European Union#Hate Crime#War Crimes#Racism#Indian Muslim#Chinese#Uyghur Muslims#European Muslims#French#Eu#Anti Muslim#Islam#Marine Le Pen#Gaullist#Les R Publicains
Muslim Women Listed for ‘Auction’ on Indian App to ‘Degrade and Humiliate’

More than 100 Muslim women were listed for “auction” on an Indian app that has since been taken down. “Bulli Bai” was the second attempt in a year—following on the heels of last July’s “Sulli Deals”—by online trolls to post images of prominent or vocal Muslim women as part of mock sales meant to “degrade and humiliate.” According to journalist Mohammad Zubair, both “bulli” and “sulli” are slurs used against Muslim women in the Hindi and Punjabi languages. The app was taken down Saturday as dozens of women took to social media to share their outrage at seeing images of themselves, as well as personal details, posted to the app. The women aren’t hopeful for a strong police response, as the investigation into the original “Sulli Deals” has seen no arrests or results in six months. “Bulli Bai takes hate crimes in India to another dangerous level where Muslim are being virtually violated and mae a free-for-all for a bigoted mob,” said Rana Ayyub, a Mumbai-based columnist with The Washington Post.
Shock after leaders of several far-right Hindu groups allegedly call for genocide of minorities in India

A widely circulated video on social media allegedly showing far-right Hindu leaders giving open calls for the use of weapons against Muslims, a minority in India, has sparked condemnation and outrage from rights activists.The clip is from a religious conclave believed to be held in Haridwar city of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, an important Hindu pilgrimage site, between 17-20 December. The three day conclave was streamed live on YouTube where dozens of monks are seen addressing the gathering and the alleged calls for taking up arms against Muslim minorities were given. In one widely circulated clip, a religious...
‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
Statue of Iranian general Soleimani is torched hours after it was unveiled by Tehran officials to mark two years since he was assassinated in a US drone strike

A statue of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has been torched hours after it was unveiled by officials to mark the second anniversary of his assassination. Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed on January 3, 2020 in Iraq in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant and others.
4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene urges Republicans to leave Twitter and says the platform 'attacked our country as a whole' by banning her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Twitter for banning her personal account from its website. The company is "completely out of bounds," she said in a Newsmax interview on Tuesday evening. Greene also called on her Republican colleagues to leave the platform. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday sharply criticized Twitter...
"Inaccurate intelligence" leads to the massacre of 20 members of a family in Iraq

Irbil, Iraq — Inaccurate intelligence, possibly delivered deliberately to settle a family feud, led to the massacre of 20 members of an Iraqi family last month. The victims, mostly women and children, were cut down in a hail of gunfire by Iraqi security forces on December 30 in the town of Jabla, in Babylon Province, about 60 miles south of capital Baghdad.
