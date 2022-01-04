ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

This Day In Market History: Business Magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt Dies

By Wayne Duggan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PCE5_0dcMnZvm00

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened: On this day 133 years ago, Cornelius Vanderbilt, the world’s richest man, died.

Where The Market Was: Vanderbilt's death predated both the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

What Else Was Going On In The World: In 1877, Henry Ossian Flipper became the first African American to graduate from West Point Military Academy. Inventor Thomas Edison demonstrated his first working phonograph model.

A pound of rice cost about 9 cents.

Vanderbilt’s Legacy: Cornelius Vanderbilt was born on May 27, 1794, on Staten Island, New York. Vanderbilt's legendary business career reportedly started at age 11 when he dropped out of school to help his father ferry cargo and passengers between Staten Island and Manhattan.

By age 18, Vanderbilt was contracted by the U.S. government to use his ferry business to supply military outposts during the War of 1812. It was during this period that he earned his famous nickname "The Commodore."

Vanderbilt further expanded his business into a dominant shipping company called the Union Line.

By the 1850s, Vanderbilt had acquired stakes in several railroad companies, including the New York Central Railroad. Vanderbilt’s railroads became the first to offer rail service from New York to Chicago in 1873.

Vanderbilt was never known for his philanthropy, but he donated $1 million to Central University in Nashville, Tennessee prior to his death. The school would later be renamed Vanderbilt University.

At the time of Vanderbilt’s death, he was reportedly worth about $100 million, making him the wealthiest person in the world at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.39% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In CCI: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.17 shares of Crown Castle Intl at the time with $100. This investment in CCI would have produced an average annual return of 15.15%. Currently, Crown Castle Intl has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Can US Cash in on Reshoring Manufacturing Opportunities?

Faced with an increasingly vulnerable global supply chain, manufacturers are building greater logistical resilience both through reshoring and nearshoring their operations, experts said. The reshoring of manufacturing operations to the U.S. from overseas and foreign direct investment (FDI) created 160,649 manufacturing jobs during 2020, according to Harry Moser, president of...
SMALL BUSINESS
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Restaurant in 2022

You can never have too many great chicken restaurants, right? It’s no secret that Michiganders love their chicken, and now, a popular chicken chain is opening not one by several locations in Michigan. I actually don’t eat chicken, so you’ll have to enjoy the new grub for me. A bunch of my friends are already thrilled about this chicken chain coming to Michigan, so maybe you’ll be happy about it, too. Serve it up!
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Tennessee State
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Novavax

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Edison
Person
Cornelius Vanderbilt
Person
Henry Ossian Flipper
Benzinga

(MO) - Analyzing Altria Group Inc's Short Interest

Altria Group Inc's (NYSE:MO) short percent of float has fallen 6.56% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.47 million shares sold short, which is 0.57% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Deutsche Bank Upgrades This Mobility Solutions Provider

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka upgraded Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Hold from Sell, and the price target remained unchanged at $210 (an upside of 3.7%). Woronka mentions that, since a downgrade of the shares post-market on November 2, the stock's estimated 2023 enterprise value to EBITDA multiple has contracted by nearly seven turns, to 9.4 times.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vanderbilt University#Railroads#Business Magnate#African American#The Union Line#Central University
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, UiPath has an average price target of $64.71 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $50.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

XPeng Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TLRY

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Rising

Shares of tech and software companies, including Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD), are trading higher as the sector rebounds following recent weakness, which has been driven by a rise in yields. The U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield has risen sharply over the trailing five sessions, jumping from the 1.49% level on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

8 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) stock increased by 7.0% to $0.39 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million. Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) shares rose 3.95% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million. WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares increased by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
96K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy