ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GrowGeneration Acquires Mobile Media, MMI Agriculture For $9.4M

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wGfF_0dcMnRry00

GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) has acquired the assets of Mobile Media Inc and MMI Agriculture, a mobile shelving manufacturing and warehouse facility, for $9.4 million in cash and stock.

  • The transaction is inclusive of inventory, fixed assets, and goodwill.
  • MMI occupies two warehouses totaling over 70,000 sq. ft. and will continue to produce products in its manufacturing facility in New York. MMI generated over $14.0 million in revenue in 2021.
  • "Combining the adoption of our Ion LED light and cost savings achieved through indoor vertical cultivation using MMI's vertical benching systems is an important part of GrowGen's value proposition," said Michael Salaman, GrowGen's President and Co-Founder.
  • MMI has long been a manufacturer of high-density mobile shelving systems, commonly referred to as "benching."
  • High-density mobile systems increase overall canopy space vertically and across the floor by maintaining one moveable aisle in each grow system.
  • GrowGeneration held $93.0 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: GRWG shares are trading higher by 2.46% at $14.15 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aehr Test Systems beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.04, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Are ACM Research Shares Gaining Today?

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton raised the price target on ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) to $110 from $100 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 30.25%. The analyst cites the company's better than expected FY21 preliminary revenue guidance and shipment outlook. Bolton...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Cinedigm to acquire Digital Media Rights to boost streaming portfolio

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) will acquire Digital Media Rights (DMR), a streaming, advertising and content distribution firm with a portfolio that majorly focuses on Asian film and TV content. The deal scales up CIDM with over 30 streaming services, 40M+ monthly viewers, 18.5M social subscribers and 4B+ views. It also marks Cinedigm's...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mmi#Mobile Shelving#Mmi Agriculture#Grwg#Mobile Media Inc#Co Founder
Anime News Network

Cinedigm to Acquire AsianCrush, RetroCrush's Owner Digital Media Rights

DMR owns the following ten channels: AsianCrush, Midnight Pulp, RetroCrush, Cinehouse, Cocoro, KMTV, C-Crush, Cinehouse Romance, K-Crush, and QTTV. Cinedigm aims to increase its anime and Asian drama and film content through DMR's streaming services. Cinedigm also plans to further expand DMR's advertising network with its own ad sales infrastructure. Through its Matchpoint platform, Cinedigm hopes to reduce DMR's operating costs and strengthen its revenue growth. The company also looks to migrate DMR's entire content library into the Matchpoint platform. Cinedigm plans to leverage DMR's social media division to grow engagement of its streaming channels with the goal of establishing a new ad revenue stream.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Stellantis Partners With Amazon For Digital Vehicle Solutions

Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) has signed a series of global, multi-year agreements with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), which involves Amazon Devices, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Amazon Last Mile. The financial terms were not disclosed. The parties will collaborate to deploy Amazon's technology and software expertise across Stellantis' organization, including...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

SharpLink Gaming Acquires FourCubed For ~$8.15M

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ: SBET) has acquired certain assets of FourCubed Management LLC and 6t4 Company (collectively, FourCubed) for $8.15 million. The total consideration consists of $6.5 million in cash and the issuance of 600,000 restricted ordinary shares of SharpLink. The transaction also provides for an earn-out payment of up...
GAMBLING
Seeking Alpha

Amneal acquires Saol Therapeutics’ Baclofen franchise for $83.5M

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) and privately-held Saol Therapeutics announce an agreement under which Amneal will acquire Saol’s Baclofen franchise, including Lioresal and LYVISPAH as well as a pipeline product under development. Under the terms of agreement, Amneal will pay ~$83.5M of cash at close, and certain royalties (low double-digits) based...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

Agrify Buys PurePressure For $9M, Touts Establishing World's Largest Cannabis And Hemp Extraction Provider

Vertically integrated cannabis company Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) confirmed Wednesday that it has completed its $9 million acquisition of PurePressure, a provider of solventless extraction and advanced ice water hash-processing equipment for the cannabis and hemp industries. The news comes on the heels of the company’s definitive agreement for its largest...
BUSINESS
drugstorenews.com

Omnicell acquires MarkeTouch Media

The acquisition is expected to expand the footprint of Omnicell’s EnlivenHealth division across the retail pharmacy sector. Omnicell, a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, has acquired pharmacy software solutions provider MarkeTouch Media for total aggregate cash consideration of $82 million, subject to customary adjustments.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Orion Energy Systems Acquires Stay-Lite Lighting For ~$3.7M

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) has acquired Stay-Lite Lighting, a nationwide lighting, and electrical maintenance service provider, for a cash purchase price of $3.7 million, subject to closing adjustments. In addition, based on the relative gross profit growth of Stay-Lite Lighting's legacy business over the next two calendar years,...
ORION CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Benzinga

Franklin Electric Acquires Groundwater Distributor Blake Group For $27.1M Cash

Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ: FELE) subsidiary Headwater Companies, LLC has acquired Blake Group Holdings, Inc., a Connecticut corporation, for $27.1 million in cash. Blake is a professional groundwater distributor operating fourteen locations throughout the northeast U.S., with ~$74 million of consolidated annual sales. The acquisition of Blake provides geographic...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Stagwell Acquires London-based Media Agency Goodstuff

Stagwell has acquired UK media agency Goodstuff for an undisclosed sum. The agency, based in London with 130 staffers, will join the Stagwell Media Network of agencies, which manages nearly $5 billion in media expenditures. Stagwell said that Goodstuff brings “complementary and additive client services,” including communications strategy, full-funnel media...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

The Container Store acquires Closet Works for $21.5M

The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) has acquired Closet Works, a Chicago-based home storage solutions and closet organization company, for $21.5M. The strategic acquisition will expand TCS's manufacturing capabilities to include wood-based spaces and elevate its premium wood-based product offering. The deal aligns with the company's plans to double its sales over time.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Private Equity Acquires MSP: M/C Partners Buys Edafio Technology

Private equity firm M/C Partners has acquired Edafio Technology Partners, an MSP that also offers private cloud, Microsoft 365 and cybersecurity services. Financial terms were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number two that ChannelE2E has covered in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals & MSP acquisitions...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

MingZhu Logistics To Acquire CheYi Network For Aggregate $29.4M

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: YGMZ) has entered a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interest of Cheyi (BVI) Limited for a total consideration of ~$29.47 million. Cheyi operates its business through its subsidiary Zhejiang CheYi Network Technology Co., Ltd., an integrated online car-hailing and driver management...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Sterling acquires Kimes & Stone for $7.6M in cash

Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) has acquired Kimes & Stone in an all-cash deal. The business was acquired for $7.6M that equates to a purchase price multiple of 3 to 4 times EBITDA. Kimes & Stone offers soil stabilization services for site development on e-commerce projects, such as large fulfillment and...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Deutsche Bank Upgrades This Mobility Solutions Provider

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka upgraded Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Hold from Sell, and the price target remained unchanged at $210 (an upside of 3.7%). Woronka mentions that, since a downgrade of the shares post-market on November 2, the stock's estimated 2023 enterprise value to EBITDA multiple has contracted by nearly seven turns, to 9.4 times.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For CMS Energy

Within the last quarter, CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $65.75 versus the current price of CMS Energy at $64.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
96K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy