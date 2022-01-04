GrowGeneration Acquires Mobile Media, MMI Agriculture For $9.4M

DMR owns the following ten channels: AsianCrush, Midnight Pulp, RetroCrush, Cinehouse, Cocoro, KMTV, C-Crush, Cinehouse Romance, K-Crush, and QTTV. Cinedigm aims to increase its anime and Asian drama and film content through DMR's streaming services. Cinedigm also plans to further expand DMR's advertising network with its own ad sales infrastructure. Through its Matchpoint platform, Cinedigm hopes to reduce DMR's operating costs and strengthen its revenue growth. The company also looks to migrate DMR's entire content library into the Matchpoint platform. Cinedigm plans to leverage DMR's social media division to grow engagement of its streaming channels with the goal of establishing a new ad revenue stream.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO