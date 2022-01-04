ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football rumors: Rutgers assistant lands at Temple

By James Kratch
 2 days ago
Rutgers will officially have at least two new on-field assistant coaches in 2022. Adam Scheier has been hired as Temple’s tight ends and special teams coach after two seasons with the Scarlet Knights, according to Yahoo Sports. NJ Advance Media reported last week Scheier was not expected to return for a...

