Tonix Pharma, Kansas University Join Forces To Work On Next-Gen mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccine

Not surprisingly, there’s still plenty of interesting research coming out about COVID-19, but the end of 2021 also provided exciting science in other areas. Here’s a look. Scientists out of Washington University School of Medicine wanted to understand why the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are so effective at preventing severe disease. Even in the face of Omicron, which is particularly good at evading immune protection, people vaccinated with the two mRNA vaccines appear to be strongly protected against hospitalization and death from COVID-19. The researchers, along with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,found that the Pfizer-BioNTech “strongly and persistently” activated a specific type of helper immune cell known as T follicular helper cells. These immune cells help antibody-producing cells to create large amounts of increasingly powerful antibodies and drives development of some forms of immune memory. They published their research in the journal Cell.

