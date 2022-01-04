ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Solar Gains Steam As Raymond James Upgrades To Market Perform

By Anusuya Lahiri
 2 days ago
  • Following a rash of negative headlines and the resulting pressure on the stock, the risk/reward has become more balanced.
  • Amid many tariff barriers in place, any steps in the opposite direction have the effect of intensifying competition, leading to margin erosion for First Solar.
  • Including its 4Q drop of 8%, the WilderHill Clean Energy Index (ECO) posted a 2021 decline of 30%, but that statistic, in isolation, is meaningless.
  • Molchanov looks at the profit-taking of 2021 as entirely reasonable and indeed healthy as it came after outsized gains for two straight years: 58% in 2019 and a stunning, record-setting 203% in 2020.
  • Aggregating the past three years, the ECO gained 232%, more than double the S&P 500's 92%.
  • First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity.
  • Price Action: FSLR shares traded higher by 2.94% at $91.18 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

