ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Apple retreats again, after valuation tops $3 trillion again

By Medha Singh, Noel Randewich
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YZXbX_0dcMmoBa00

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's(AAPL.O)stock market value peaked on Tuesday for a second day above a $3 trillion, but the iPhone maker's shares again failed hold that gain by the session's end.

Apple shares ended down 1.3% at $179.70, leaving its market capitalization at $2.95 trillion.

On Monday, Apple's stock market value rose briefly above $3 trillion for the first time ever, and it repeated that again on Tuesday before losing ground. The world's most valuable company has yet to end a session at that level.

Apple accounts for nearly 7% of S&P 500 index's (.SPX) value, according to Refinitiv data, the highest for a single stock in the index at a time when the benchmark is perched at a peak.

Surging demand for iPhones, MacBooks and iPads during the pandemic helped push the Cupertino, California company's market capitalization past $2 trillion in August 2020.

"Apple has been one of the key pandemic trades for a lot of people and as we exit the pandemic. ... the iPhone maker is going to struggle a little bit," warned Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.

Apple's massive share repurchases in recent years have also fueled its stock rally.

The company has bought back $348 billion worth of shares in the five years through the September quarter of 2021, reducing its share count by 23% over that period, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

"You know there's going to be buying," Silverblatt said. "From an investor point of view, it's very important."

With Tesla now the world's most valuable automaker as Wall Street bets heavily on electric cars, many investors expect Apple to launch its own vehicle within the next few years as it looks to reduce its current reliance on iPhones for about half of its revenue.

Notably, Apple is worth more than any of Europe's main regional indexes including Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE), France's CAC 40 (.FCHI), Germany's DAX (.GDAXI), Spain's IBEX 35 (.IBEX) and Italy's FTSE MIB (.FTMIB).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQvUE_0dcMmoBa00
Apple versus Europe

Apple's stock is now up 1% in 2022 after gaining 34% last year. It is trading at about 31 times expected 12-month earnings, which is expensive compared to its five-year average of 20 times expected earnings, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Medha Singh and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Julien Ponthus in London, Caroline Valetkevitch in New York and Noel Randewich in Oakland, California; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

S.Korea stocks fall as hawkish Fed view lifts U.S. yields, dollar

SEOUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, weighed down by elevated U.S. yields and a firmer dollar, as minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting signalled a sooner-than-expected rate hike, dampening appetite for riskier assets. ** The Korean won weakened...
BUSINESS
WTAJ

US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS All it took was a few minutes, and the market tanked

Jan 5 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. ALL IT TOOK WAS A FEW MINUTES, AND THE MARKET TANKED (1607 EST/2107 GMT) The S&P 500 (.SPX) and Nasdaq (.IXIC) added to...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japanese shares slump after hawkish Fed minutes, Toyota extends rally

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares slumped on Thursday, as investors sold expensive growth stocks after hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes sparked a sell-off on Wall Street last night, while market heavyweight Toyota Motor extended gains to a third day. By 0202 GMT, the Nikkei share average (.N225)...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Shares#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Apple Inc#Spx#Refinitiv Data#Macbooks#Oanda#S P Dow Jones Indices
Reuters

Tencent's WeChat mini program daily users in China grew 13% to 450 mln last year

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings’ Weixin, China’s dominant messaging app which is known as WeChat outside the country, said on Thursday that average daily active users for its mini programs hit 450 million in 2021. That represents a 13% increase from a year earlier - much slower than the 33% growth in 2020, according to previous figures released by Tencent. The mini programs, which look and operate much like apps on Apple Inc’s iOS and Google’s Android operating systems but are less data intensive, are key to Tencent’s efforts to build its e-commerce operations. Weixin added that the number of active mini programs operated by overseas merchants increased 268% over the past two years, with total transaction volumes via those programs growing 897% over the same period of time. More than 700 million users have used Weixin mini programs tailored to combat the pandemic such as ones used to book COVID-19 tests used by authorities, it also said at its annual developers conference in Guangzhou.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower after stronger-than-expected ADP report

U.S. stocks were flat to modestly lower after the opening bell Wednesday, following a much stronger-than-expected jump in private-sector payrolls. The Dow Jones Industrial Average , which scored back-to-back record finishes, was flipping between small gains and losses, recently trading up 21 points, or less than 0.1%, at 36,820, while the S&P 500 was off 0.2% at 4,782 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8% to 15,492. ADP said U.S. businesses added 807,000 jobs in December, more than double expectations for a rise of 375,000. Investors are also awaiting the 2 p.m. Eastern release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

'China is uninvestable,' says Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

Investors may want to think twice about putting their money to work in China, contends DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach. "China is uninvestible, in my opinion, at this point," the bond king told Yahoo Finance in an interview at his California estate. "I've never invested in China long or short. Why is that? I don't trust the data. I don't trust the relationship between the United States and China anymore. I think that investments in China could be confiscated. I think there's a risk of that."
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Iphone
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Reuters

Technology stocks pull Australian shares lower after hawkish Fed minutes

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped on Thursday, as technology stocks tracked overnight losses on the Nasdaq index (.IXIC) after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting signalled that the U.S. central bank may raise interest rates sooner than expected. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was down 0.8% at 7,504.8...
BUSINESS
985theriver.com

Charlie Munger’s Daily Journal nearly doubles stake in China’s Alibaba

(Reuters) – Daily Journal Corp, the publishing and technology company in which Warren Buffett’s longtime business partner Charlie Munger is chairman, said it has nearly doubled its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding. The U.S. company raised its holding by 99.3% to 602,060 sponsored American Depository...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

Apple Hits $3 Trillion Market Cap, but What Does That Actually Mean?

Apple has become the first company in history to reach a $3 trillion market cap. The news is huge, and the milestone indicates massive mid-pandemic growth for the company. If you’re wondering what the recent valuation means, you’re not alone. The number doesn’t directly relate to sales, assets, or anything tangible. Let’s examine the news in greater detail and discuss what Apple’s $3 trillion market cap actually means.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly fall as tech stocks slump on Wall Street

Asian benchmarks mostly slipped Wednesday as technology shares in the region echoed a similar drop in the sector on Wall Street Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched up 0.1% to finish at 29,332.16. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3% to 7,565.80. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.3% to 2,950.71. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.3% to 22,985.05, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.0% to 3,596.03. Worries continue about COVID-19, as reports of the more contagious omicron keep growing in the region. In Japan, many people are not heeding warnings to take precautions and crowds have been out at levels close to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slid 4.00% to $567.52 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.94% to 4,700.58 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.07% to 36,407.11. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $133.47 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

266K+
Followers
262K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy