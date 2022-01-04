ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Musicians, Artists, and Filmmakers Leading the Way in Nigeria

By Nelson C.J.
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNigeria has been the cultural powerhouse of West Africa for decades, but now its makers have begun to receive attention on the global stage. The country's artists are reaching fresh audiences through the five-year-old Art X Lagos fair each fall and at expos overseas, while performers such as Wizkid and Burna...

In Ghana, Fashion Takes the Spotlight at Afrochella 2021

Since its initial conceptualization by Abdul Karim Abdullah in 2015; Afrochella has placed into the fore - advancement of homegrown talents and creative entrepreneurs through programs that celebrate the diversity of African culture. Now in its fifth year, the Ghanaian festival has proven to be more than just a music festival with unique programming that laces music with art, cuisine, fashion, and pop culture. Under the twin themes of “Afrofuturism” and “Made In Africa,'' Afrochella made a 2021 comeback with double the fun and the thrill for showgoers. Having Afrobeat’s poster boy, Wizkid as the headliner for the festival alongside the likes of African music prodigies Amaare and Gyakie in addition to exhibitions on art, history and even a music museum made it the go-to party for Africans and the Black diaspora.
Burna Boy
Warhol
Kunle Afolayan
Kemi Adetiba
Wizkid
Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
Tour Sidney and Joanna Poitier's Beverly Hills Home

Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
Saweetie Launches #IcyChainChallenge To Clap Back at Performance Critics

If turning the sour to sweet was a superpower, it’s one Saweetie would flex in earnest. The GRAMMY nominee is tap, tap, tapping into her marketing bag by launching a social media challenge in an attempt to redirect recent negative press. See the what and how below…. As has...
Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
Nigeria
India
Africa
Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
Madonna is mad over the ‘illegal’ use of one of her ’80s hits

Madonna has implied Canadian rapper Tory Lanez sampled one of her hit singles on his new track ‘Pluto’s Last Comet’ without her permission. Mads seemed a little mad when she commented on one of Lanez’s recent Instagram posts, suggesting she had been trying to get in contact with him.
Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
Sidney Poitier: The extraordinary story of how the late icon learnt to read for his first foray into acting

Sidney Poitier, the first ever Black man to win a Best Actor Oscar, has died, aged 94.The news was announced by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, prompting tributes from the world of entertainment.Bahamian-American star Poitier was automatically granted US citizenship after being unexpectedly born in Miami while his parents were visiting in February 1927.He grew up in the Bahamas but moved to America when he was 15, and served in World War Two as a teen after lying about his age.After leaving the army, he worked as a dishwasher until an unusual audition landed him a place at...
Grimes Teases Possible Collaboration With The Weeknd, Discusses Celebrity Culture And Music Industry

Shortly after releasing her visually appealing music video for “Player of Games,” Grimes has teased fans that a new collaboration with The Weeknd could be a possibility in the future.“Hmmmm surprises for yalls … It’s called Sci Fi,” she told fans asking about the possibility on her official Discord server. “Player of Games” was co-produced by one of The Weeknd’s frequent collaborators Illangelo and the music video was directed by the Weeknd’s After Hours music video director Anton Tammi. This could lead to that collaboration coming to fruition.
15 songs rising star Remi Wolf is listening to on tour

This is volume 5 of The Lily Mix Tape, a monthly playlist curated by someone we admire. Have someone you want to see featured here? Let us know. It’s been a big few years for genre-bending artist Remi Wolf. As the coronavirus pandemic hit full swing in 2020, the former Youth Olympic skier turned pop star adopted a dog, got sober and released her major label debut, an EP called “I’m Allergic To Dogs!” (which, well, she is). Then as the year drew to a close, the hypnotizing hook of her single “Photo ID” became a smash hit on TikTok, garnering a quarter million videos featuring the song and more anticipation for her full-length debut.
Unique Stargazing Experiences in Belize, South Africa, and Beyond

A night beneath the cosmos is as humbling as it gets—it's no wonder people travel far and wide to watch constellations twinkle overhead, or to witness colorful auroras dancing in the dark. Pair a sky full of stars with a dose of cultural context, though, and it takes stargazing...
