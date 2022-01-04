ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Volvo Cars picks Jim Rowan as new CEO

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z47Nn_0dcMlzc800

STOCKHOLM, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group (VOLCARb.ST) has appointed Jim Rowan as new chief executive to succeed Hakan Samuelsson in March, it said on Tuesday.

Rowan, currently CEO at U.S-based Ember Technologies, is taking over just months after Volvo wrapped up its IPO, the biggest in Europe last year. read more

Volvo said Samuelsson will stay in his role until Rowan starts in March. He will also leave Volvo Car's board, while continuing as chairman of electric vehicle maker Polestar.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

YouTube and Google Home strike a deal with Volvo cars

YouTube and Google Home have integrated with Volvo. The video sharing platform and the smart speaker device have paired up with the car manufacturing giant so that users can not only stream YouTube videos in their cars but can also control the locks and temperature of their vehicles with the Google Home's in-built Voice Assistant.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Rowan
thefabricator.com

Volvo Cars invests in new press hardening furnaces from AP&T

Volvo Car Body Components in Olofström, Sweden, has ordered two new multilayer furnaces from AP&T for the production of press-hardened automotive components. Installation is planned for summer 2022. The furnaces will be integrated into one of the existing press-hardening lines that AP&T delivered to Volvo in Olofström in 2015...
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

Volvo names former Dyson chief as CEO

Volvo on Tuesday named Jim Rowan as its new CEO. He starts the new role on March 21, and replaces Hakan Samuelsson who has served as Volvo CEO since 2012 and seen the company transform into a credible alternative to the dominant German luxury car brands. Samuelsson isn't completely ditching...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

China halts ban on foreign-owned factories, Honda announces an EV factory in China

You could argue that the quietest business week in the Western world is that week between Christmas and New Year’s, and into that nebulous, boozy, cheese-filled week of relative silence was lobbed news that China has lifted its decades-old ban on foreign ownership of Chinese car factories. Tesla already owned their Chinese factory, so it seemed like business as usual – until Honda announced plans to build a massive EV factory in China.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Cars#Volvo Group#Ipo#Europe#Vehicles#Ember Technologies#Helena Soderpalm
insideevs.com

US: Volvo More Than Tripled Plug-In Car Sales In 2021

BEVs: 755 (up 655% year-over-year) PHEVs: 2,222 (up 25.9% year-over-year) Total Recharge: 2,977 (up 59.6% year-over-year) In 2021, the total plug-in electric car sales more than tripled to 22,820 (up 214.7%), which stand for 18.7% of the total. In California, the Recharge share is much higher - 50%. BEVs: 6,392...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Volvo Cars first to launch direct integration with Google Assistant-enabled devices

Volvo Cars will be the first car maker to directly integrate its cars with Google Assistant-enabled devices, a step in the continued partnership between Volvo Cars and Google. This planned direct integration allows for the most seamless connection between Google Assistant and cars to date, letting Volvo Cars customers control functions in their car by issuing voice commands to Google Assistant-enabled home and mobile devices. By pairing their Volvo car with their Google account, customers can directly talk to Google in their car and remotely control a variety of functionalities, such as warming it up on a cold winter day or locking the car.
BUSINESS
Inverse

Volvo’s new tech beats Tesla in one major way

Volvo’s new flagship EV is going to pack more than just a bunch of batteries. The Swedish carmaker is installing a lidar sensor as standard equipment — and it’s going to allow for some really advanced self-driving and safety tech. The new car, which is expected to...
BUSINESS
AutoExpress

Volvo announces autonomous Ride Pilot system for all-new XC90

Volvo is readying an all-new, electric XC90 flagship SUV for launch later this year, and the new model will be fitted with an unsupervised autonomous driving function called Ride Pilot. The system is currently undergoing testing, and with the necessary government and safety approvals, will allow drivers to read a...
CARS
AutoExpress

Volvo announces new Google-powered infotainment features for current models

Volvo was the first car marque to utilise Google in-car tech, and now the Swedish firm is taking the partnership a step further by introducing more extensive Google Assistant and YouTube functionality to all Volvo models that use an Android-powered infotainment system. Volvos already use numerous Google services and apps...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Volvo To Launch Unsupervised Autonomous Tech On New Flagship Electric SUV In California

Volvo today announced that it will be introducing “Ride Pilot,” its unsupervised autonomous driving feature in California first. The company plans to introduce the technology on its upcoming flagship electric SUV, once it has been verified as safe for use on highways. The automaker believes it will be ready to begin testing Ride Pilot in California by the middle of 2022 and has previously tested autonomous functions in Sweden.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Volvo is teaming up with Luminar to test a self-driving car system in California

That Volvo you see on California highways later this year may be driving itself. Volvo Cars and Luminar Technologies Inc. announced Wednesday Volvo plans to start testing a hands-free highway driving system called "Ride Pilot" in the Golden State in the middle of the year. The company's autonomous system is built around Luminar's lidar sensors.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

CES 2022: YouTube heads to Volvo cars with baked-in safety nets

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Volvo owners will soon have the ability to watch YouTube videos in their cars, but not without guardrails in place. On Wednesday Volvo announced YouTube will be available to download via a car's infotainment system and Google Play store. The company didn't provide a specific timeline for when YouTube will be available to download but promised it's the "beginning of enabling video streaming in cars." This is all part of Google's broader CES 2022 announcement that it plans to juice Android Automotive OS with functions such as YouTube integration and much more.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

270K+
Followers
264K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy