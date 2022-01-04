ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 1 Episode 1

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 1, Thony witnessed a murder, and got creative to stay alive. In the aftermath, she set out to start...

TVLine

CSI: Vegas Renewed for Season 2 — Which CSI Vet Might Return?

CSI: Vegas will continue to follow the evidence, having been renewed for a second season at CBS. Averaging nearly 7 million weekly viewers (with Live+7 DVR playback folded in), the CSI sequel series improved the audience for its Wednesday time slot by 60 percent. Further, the 83 percent DVR bump it enjoys is the largest of any new fall drama. As showrunner Jason Tracey told TVLine this month, “Fortunately, the network has been really supportive, really happy with the creative, and kind of delighted about the Live+7 [playback numbers], the hooks that this thing has into the audience.” TVLine readers, meanwhile, gave...
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Find One Episode Too Hard to Watch

There are a lot of episodes of “Law & Order: SVU” that are hard to watch just by the nature of their subject matter. In a way, you need an iron will to watch the series in general. It’s definitely not for the faint-hearted. But there was one episode from season 9 that fans agree was almost a step too far.
CinemaBlend

This Is Us’ Chris Geere Reveals ‘Huge Challenge’ Of Playing A Villain In The Final Season

In the biggest twist of Season 5 — and arguably one of the most unexpected moments since the time-traveling revelation of the series’ premiere — This Is Us fans learned that the NBC drama's final season will see not only the demise of Kate and Toby’s marriage, but Kate’s getting remarried to Phillip, the music teacher she works with at her son Jack's school. If fans were hurt and confused by how Kate and Phillip’s tumultuous-at-best relationship turned into love, just imagine the journey Chris Geere, the actor who plays Phillip, is on.
Thony
CinemaBlend

Bachelor Spoilers: Who Are Clayton Echard’s Final Three, And Did ABC’s Promo Already Reveal Them?

Whether you agree with Clayton Echard being The Bachelor or not, his time has come, and Season 26 looks like it’s going to bring the drama. For those of you who like to read the last page of a book first, we’re here to help you out by revealing the alleged three finalists of the upcoming season. But did ABC already spoil its ending, when it showed The Bachelor lead Echard saying “I love you” to three different women on the season preview? It might not be as clear-cut as they made it seem.
Outsider.com

Is ‘NCIS’ Airing a New Episode Tonight?

With it being Monday night and CBS lining up its Monday night shows, probably some people want to know if NCIS is airing a new episode?. Well, let’s take a look and see with a little help from Matt & Jess. The answer is no. NCIS is in the...
TVLine

This Is Us' Final Season Premiere Recap: Rebecca Reveals a Terrible Truth

The Pearson train is leaving the station, This Is Us faithful, and we’re ready to walk on through to the caboose right along with you. So let’s get it all underway. Read on for a recap of the final season premiere, “The Challenger.” A NATIONAL TRAGEDY | During a flashback to the morning of Jan. 28, 1986, Rebecca and Jack bustle about the kitchen, getting ready for the day ahead. “I Can’t Fight This Feeling” plays on the radio, which prompts Jack to croon the song to his wife and proclaim “REO Speedwagon are the new Beatles.” (Ha!) They smooch a bit,...
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 12 spoilers: Max, Helen’s next move

While you wait for New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 to air on NBC in one week’s time, let’s take a look ahead to episode 12! This is coming on Tuesday, January 11 and it carries with it the title of “The Crossover.” Ironically, we don’t think this is going to be a crossover at all with any other show; there’s just a larger meaning here.
#The Cleaning Lady
Washington Post

What to watch on Monday: ‘The Cleaning Lady’ premieres on Fox

NCIS (CBS at 9) An officer is suspected of selling stolen classified software used to pilot combat drones. Tough Love With Hilary Farr (HGTV at 9) A military family’s century-old house doesn’t provide adequate space to host parties and get-togethers. NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) NCIS crosses paths with Whistler’s...
spoilertv.com

The Cleaning Lady - Episode 1.02 - The Lions Den - Press Release

THONY TURNS TO THE SYNDICATE TO GET MEDICAL HELP FOR HER SON ON AN ALL-NEW "THE CLEANING LADY" MONDAY, JANUARY 10, ON FOX. Jay Mohr ("Suburgatory") Makes A Recurring Guest-Star Appearance. Thony attempts to sever ties with the crime syndicate when the FBI comes asking questions. But when her son's...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Bones' American Idol Exit Confirmed, Queer Eye Trailer and More

Bobby Bones, who been MIA from American Idol Season 20 promos thus far, has confirmed that his four-year run as the reality-TV juggernaut’s in-house mentor has come to an end. “My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones somewhat-cryptically shared during a recent Instagram AMA. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” Bones shared zero details on his new commitment (“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet”), other than to say, “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…. But it’s a really good show.” Bones this Friday night co-hosted CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, with ET‘s Rachel Smith. American Idol launches its milestone 20th season (and fifth on ABC) on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Real Time With Bill Maher will return for Season 20 on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on HBO. * Peacock’s six-part sports documentary Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 6. Watch a trailer here. * Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 6, premiering Friday, Dec. 31: Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
cartermatt.com

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? What’s ahead in 2022!

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question — and beyond that, dive more into the future!. So where should we kick things off here? Let’s go ahead and get some bad news out of the way: We are still in the midst of an extended hiatus. Is it one that will be over soon? Thankfully, the answer to that is a clear “yes.” You are going to see new episodes resume next week with “Dream Lover,” one that could be centered around a fun case with some other exciting stuff, as well.
Twitter
Popculture

'NCIS' Revealed a Gibbs-Related Twist in Season 19, Episode 10

Gibbs might have left NCIS, but he'll never be forgotten. In a recent episode of the CBS series, McGee (Sean Murray) and Palmer (Brian Dietzen) received a generous gift from Gibbs (Mark Harmon). While Gibbs himself did not show up in the episode, he certainly left his mark all the same.
TV Fanatic

9-1-1: USA Network Lands Cable Rights

9-1-1 will be available on cable TV this week. The hit FOX drama is coming to USA Network following a new licensing agreement between NBCUniversal Television and Streaming and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. Beginning Jan. 5, episodes will air in a block on USA on Wednesdays nights from 7-11...
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 ratings: Why CBS will easily want a season 20

We’re in the midst of a long NCIS season 19 hiatus at present, so what better time to start looking towards the future?. At the moment, CBS has yet to confirm that there’s a season 20 coming for the long-running crime drama, though at the same time, they haven’t renewed much of anything as of yet. It’s still a little bit early! However, we tend to think they’re at least thinking about it, especially with some of the latest numbers in mind.
FanSided

How to watch Yellowjackets episode 8 online live tonight

A new episode of Yellowjackets will be available to watch tonight on Showtime. Find out everything you need to know to watch Yellowjackets episode 8, “Flight of the Bumblebees” below. With only three episodes left of the show’s amazing first season, you won’t want to miss out on a single second!
Roger Ebert

FOX’s The Cleaning Lady is a Melodramatic Mess

The first new drama of the year drops on FOX tonight and it’s a cautionary tale for other TV creators as to how not to deploy manipulative tropes and thinly drawn characters through a potentially engaging thriller. The concept here isn’t bad but the execution is another story as the writers pull out all the stops to manipulate the emotions of their viewers in ways that alternate between annoying and exploitative. I always find it a little cheap when TV writers put kids in jeopardy—it’s an easy way to pull at the heartstrings—and “The Cleaning Lady” doubles down in its first few episodes, presenting us with one who needs a life-saving medical procedure and another who might be deported. Even worse, issues like immigration and social imbalance are treated like window dressing here instead of anything that the writers want to genuinely explore. Only the central performance holds it together at all, but even her notable screen presence can’t clean up the mess that the writers keep throwing at her.
channelguidemag.com

Elodie Yung Talks “The Cleaning Lady”

“When I got this part, my husband looked at me like, ‘Really? You are going to be the cleaning lady?’” I could show you a picture of the room I’m staying in right now,” laughs Élodie Yung, fully admitting cleaning isn’t her thing. But traditional cleaning is not what this role or FOX’s new The Cleaning Lady (Mondays beginning Jan. 3) is all about.
