ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns QB Baker Mayfield to undergo shoulder surgery; Week 18 in doubt

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUEE7_0dcMlCnt00

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield needs surgery on his non-throwing shoulder and could miss the team's Week 18 season finale, he told reporters.

Mayfield spoke about the injury at his postgame news conference after the Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday in Pittsburgh.

"I'm an extremely competitive guy," Mayfield said. "Now it's time for me to start looking at what's in the best interest of me and my health."

"I've continued to lay it out on the line and I haven't been healthy. I tried to fight for our guys. Right now, I'm pretty beat up. There is no way around it. I gave it everything I had."

Mayfield was asked if he will undergo the left shoulder surgery before the Browns' final regular-season game. He said he would talk to his agent and family about that potential move. The Browns are eliminated from playoff contention.

"I am going to have surgery," Mayfield said. "I am going to get this shoulder fixed and be able to come back next [season] at 100%. That's been decided. When it's happening has not been decided. I'll have an answer [this] week."

Mayfield completed 16 of 38 passes for 185 yards, two scores and two interceptions in Monday's loss. He also was sacked nine times.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft completed 60.5% of his throws for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 starts this season.

Mayfield sustained the shoulder injury in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 17 in Cleveland. He missed the team's Week 7 game, but returned in Week 8. He also missed the team's Week 15 game due to his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns (7-9) host the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

This week in the National Football League

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Legendary NFL Team Broadcaster Announces His Retirement

This upcoming Sunday will be the final time Doug Dieken calls a game for the Cleveland Browns. It was just announced that he’s retiring after 50 years of experience as a player, radio color analyst and team ambassador. Dieken joined the Browns in 1971 as a sixth-round pick out...
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: If I'm the Browns, I would not give Baker Mayfield an extension I UNDISPUTED

The Pittsburgh Steelers got Ben Roethlisberger a win in his final game at Heinz Field while Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns' offense continued to struggle. Baker threw two interceptions and under 200 yards in the 26-14 loss. After the game, Baker confirmed he will undergo offseason surgery telling reporters quote: 'I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you.' Shannon Sharpe explains why the Browns should not bring back Baker and 'owe it to themselves and the fans to see if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are available."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Nfl Draft#The Arizona Cardinals#The Cincinnati Bengals
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd on Browns Dumping Baker Mayfield: 'He's Bad, Not Talented'

Colin Cowherd: “Since Baker Mayfield was drafted he has the most interceptions in the NFL, the most passes batted down in the NFL, a career passer rating at 87, he’s short, he’s marginally athletic, he used to be accurate but he no longer is, and yet people in Ohio who are otherwise bright defend him at every corner. Folks, he’s not very good. He was never as good as you thought and he’s bad now, some of it injuries. He had 10 straight incompletions last night, that’s the most in the league this year. He’s called out the medical staff, he calls out coaches… I’ll say it again, it’s time for a divorce. I think there is real doubt in that locker room, that GM, and that coach about his talent. Baker at this point is holding back a sensational roster. You’re a moron if you don’t think this is a top 5 or 6 roster. It’s got the best guard-center-guard combination in the league, it’s got maybe the best running back in the league, excellent tight ends, the best pass rusher, a top safety, Denzel Ward is an elite corner, and your coach won Coach of the Year. It’s time to have standards, Cleveland. The Rams moved off Jared Goff when he had been to a Super Bowl, and you’re still defending Baker?? Fourth coach, 28-29, getting worse, injuries don’t help, a firehouse of toxicity, calling out the staff and the coaches, and when OBJ’s dad called him out there was no pushback from players. He’s lost the GM, he’s lost the coach, he’s lost some in the locker room. When he’s healthy I think he can play. He’s not who I would build around, but he’s better than what we’ve seen in the last five weeks. He’s hurt and it’s really hard to play this position when you’re hurt. Should be noted that Aaron Rodgers is hurt and he’s going to win MVP. Patrick Mahomes has been bouncing around and limping around all year and he’s fine. Tom Brady won a Super Bowl last year and we found out he had a meniscus issue. So the injury is part of it, and the average, small, cocky, marginally athletic, poor judgment is part of it too. Baker is a tough guy, he’s not a talented guy. He’s a tough guy and for that he deserves credit. But we never questioned ‘tough’, what we questioned was talent and judgment, and in both instances, they’re not very good, and it’s time for a divorce.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
The Spun

Case Keenum Has Honest Admission About Baker Mayfield’s Health This Year

Baker Mayfield will not play in the Cleveland Browns’ season finale due to his ailing shoulder, but the quarterback’s health has been an issue all season. Mayfield tore the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in Week 2 and then suffered a fracture in it the following month. He battled through the pain and damage to start 14 games but did not look like himself most of the time.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield’s offseason plans are set. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be having surgery on his injured shoulder in a couple of weeks. “Baker Mayfield will have surgery to repair the torn labrum on his left side on January...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Antonio Brown's surprising message about Ben Roethlisberger; Baker Mayfield's complaints after loss to Steelers

Tuesday’s “First Call” has some negative fallout for the Browns after their loss to the Steelers Monday night. A stunning turn from Antonio Brown regarding Ben Roethlisberger. And Aaron Rodgers is talking about Pittsburgh again. Miffed Mayfield. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn’t happy with his team’s...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Kornheiser Has 4 Teams In Mind For Baker Mayfield

Tony Kornheiser of ESPN’s PTI believes Baker Mayfield needs a fresh start. It’s been a highly disappointing season for Mayfield. There’s no way around it. He’s posted career lows in passing yards (3,010) and touchdowns (17), couldn’t stay healthy and failed to lead the Browns to the playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals What He Would Do With Baker Mayfield

No one has been tougher on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield than Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd. And during Tuesday’s episode of The Herd, that criticism continued to rain down on the former No. 1 overall pick. While the Cleveland organization has continually backed Mayfield through his four-year NFL career,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Browns coach explains why Nick Chubb saw little action in first half

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb saw very little action in a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, and that left many scratching their head. Chubb amassed just four first half carries and 12 overall. He averaged an impressive 4.8 yards per carry, so why didn’t Cleveland hitch their wagon to Chubb and ride things out? That’s a fair question.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Skip Bayless dares Browns to cut Baker Mayfield loose

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers wasn’t Baker Mayfield’s finest moment. Not only did the Browns lose to their rival 14-26. But Mayfield became the first player this NFL season to throw 10 straight incompletions in a game. After the game, Mayfield...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Make A Decision On Baker Mayfield’s Status

In an unsurprising move, the Cleveland Browns have decided to shut down quarterback Baker Mayfield for the rest of the season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Mayfield won’t play during the Week 18 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. This comes one day after Mayfield’s horrendous outing against the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Baker Mayfield landing spots: Texans, Washington among potential destinations for Browns QB in 2022

Before the 2021 NFL season, Baker Mayfield expected to strike a lucrative long-term contract with the Browns, touting a resume that could've warranted an extension worth close to $35 million per year. Now, after taking nine sacks in a loss to the Steelers on Monday night, Mayfield's 2021 season might be over, with the quarterback set for offseason shoulder surgery and telling reporters it's time for him to evaluate "what's in the best interest of me and my health."
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
249K+
Followers
47K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy