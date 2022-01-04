COVID Surges As Winter Break Ends And Students Return To Class In The Richardson ISD

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the Richardson Independent School District, students are heading back to the classroom Tuesday.

And despite a rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases, the district is actually scaling back their precautions.

For the first time this year, masks will be optional at all district elementary and secondary schools. This is despite a massive COVID-19 outbreak at the district’s Big Springs Elementary school where about three weeks ago, classes had to go virtual for a week.

You may remember, Richardson ISD typically highly favors masking. Back in September, they were one of the districts that was sued by Attorney General Ken Paxton for having a mask mandate.

The district is citing the change to their mask policy as a response to the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for the 5-11 age group. But they are encouraging testing to keep future outbreaks at bay.

Richardson ISD is also urging parents to keep kids home if they feel sick or show signs of COVID-19. They also ask that if your child tested positive at any point during winter break, you call the school nurse.