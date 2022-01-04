ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

COVID Surges As Winter Break Ends And Students Return To Class In The Richardson ISD

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHjwY_0dcMl1B900

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the Richardson Independent School District, students are heading back to the classroom Tuesday.

And despite a rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases, the district is actually scaling back their precautions.

For the first time this year, masks will be optional at all district elementary and secondary schools. This is despite a massive COVID-19 outbreak at the district’s Big Springs Elementary school where about three weeks ago, classes had to go virtual for a week.

You may remember, Richardson ISD typically highly favors masking. Back in September, they were one of the districts that was sued by Attorney General Ken Paxton for having a mask mandate.

The district is citing the change to their mask policy as a response to the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for the 5-11 age group. But they are encouraging testing to keep future outbreaks at bay.

Richardson ISD is also urging parents to keep kids home if they feel sick or show signs of COVID-19. They also ask that if your child tested positive at any point during winter break, you call the school nurse.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Lancaster ISD Announces Virtual Return From Winter Break

Nearly two years after school districts first shifted to virtual learning, Lancaster ISD will once again hold classes via the screen. It's a decision the district announced by email and social media saying in part:. “Dallas county's covid-19 risk level is listed as red, local hospitals have a limited number...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richardson, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Richardson, TX
Local
Texas Health
Richardson, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
KRGV

Weslaco ISD extends winter break due to increase in COVID-19 cases

The Weslaco Independent School District announced Sunday evening that it has extended its winter break due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. The district will remain closed Wednesday, Jan. 5, through Friday, Jan. 7. Classes will resume Monday, Jan. 10, according to the district. High school athletic programs will continue...
WESLACO, TX
KIII 3News

San Diego ISD delays returning to in-person classes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with San Diego ISD have announced that the district will not be holding in person classes classes from Jan. 5th to Jan. 7th. Instead students will return to virtual learning and attend classes online. The district hopes to prioritize the health and safety of...
SAN DIEGO, TX
KWTX

Marlin ISD extends winter break after dozens test positive for COVID-19

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Independent School District has extended its winter break until Monday, January 10 after more than 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 during a screening Tuesday morning. “There were over 30 confirmed positive cases amongst our students, faculty, and staff,” said Marlin ISD Superintendent Dr....
MARLIN, TX
localsyr.com

Students return from holiday break amidst surge in cases

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students are back in the classroom after winter break as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state and region. As the state helps get rapid tests in the hands of schools, districts are taking steps to ensure kids can stay in the classroom.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#North Texas#Big Springs Elementary
CBS Chicago

Plainfield School District Cancels Classes Friday Due To COVID Surge, Teacher Shortage

CHICAGO (CBS) — A surge in COVID-19 cases forces one western suburb to shut down schools because of a teacher shortage. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei explains why an entire district is canceling class. There will be no school for anyone in the Plainfield school district Friday. The recent surge in COVID cases impacting their teachers “We simply don’t have enough people available to be teaching in the classrooms. And frankly, if they’re too sick to teach at school, then they’re too sick to teach, period,” said Tom Hernandez of Plainfield District 202. District officials saying even though they work with two different transportation vendors,...
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS LA

LAUSD Testing Positivity Jumps To 13.5%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAUSD officials say they are seeing a jump in positive tests among its students and teachers, but it’s still lower than the overall county average. From testing conducted this week, LAUSD officials say its district test positivity rate has come in at 13.5% — a much higher rate than its last posted number at 4%, but still much lower than the county’s average, which is hovering at about 20%. John Rubio, who was waiting to get his son Adrian tested at Gage Elementary School, said he only heard about the district’s requirement on Thursday. “We just didn’t know about...
EDUCATION
blackchronicle.com

Fort Worth ISD on COVID safety plans, testing as students return

FORT WORTH, Texas — For some parents, sending kids back to school after a break comes as a relief. That wasn’t the case on Wednesday for Fort Worth parent Claudia Guerrero. After dropping her daughter off at Fort Worth ISD’s Jean McClung Middle School, Guerrero sat in her car, filled with sadness.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS DFW

Richardson ISD Institutes Mask Requirement On January 10

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Richardson ISD said on Friday, Jan 7 that it would be implementing a three-week mask requirement for all students starting Monday, Jan 10. The announcement came as COVID-19 rates skyrocketed over the previous week, including at RISD where they reached pandemic-high levels. Active positive cases...
RICHARDSON, TX
fox7austin.com

Del Valle ISD welcomes students back to school as COVID surges

DEL VALLE, Texas - As the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the Austin area, schools are beginning to return. Del Valle Independent School District had their first day back Tuesday. "There’s always the mama bear in me that’s going to be worried but my daughter is excited to get...
DEL VALLE, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
95K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy