NBA

Photo Of Antonio Brown At Grizzlies-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
 5 days ago

Antonio Brown sat on the floor at the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Monday evening. Brown was recently released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 118-104 in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Monday evening, and a very famous guest was sitting on the court.

NFL player Antonio Brown was seen at the game, and the photo of him can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter.

Brown has recently been in the headlines for running off of the field during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets.

The Bucs then announced that he is no longer with the team after the incident.

With the loss the Nets fell to 23-12 in 35 games this season, and the Grizzlies advanced to 24-14 in 38 games this season.

The Nets are the second seed in the east, and the Grizzlies are the fourth seed in the west.

